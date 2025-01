Tyson Fury (L), who made his professional boxing debut in 2008, has a career record of 34-2-1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will retire from boxing, ending a decorated career spanning nearly two decades, he announced Monday on Instagram. "Hi everybody, I'm gonna make this short and sweet," Fury said in a video posted to the social media platform. "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It's been a blast. I've loved every single minute of it."

Fury (34-2-1) previously announced his retirement in 2022, but returned to the ring later that year to fight Derek Chisora. He went on to additional bouts with Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 36, was unbeaten through the first 35 bouts of his career. He then lost two consecutive title bouts to Usyk -- on May 18 and Dec. 21.

He started his career with 27-consecutive victories before a draw with American Deontay Wilder in 2018. He went on to beat Wilder in two rematches.

Fury, whose other retirement announcements came in 2013 and 2017, also referred to 18th-century highway robber and horse thief Dick Turpin in his latest retirement message.



"I'm going to end with this," Fury said. "Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."