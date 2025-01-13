Trending
Jan. 13, 2025 / 12:39 PM

LSU football star Kyren Lacy arrested on charges from fatal car crash

By Alex Butler
Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy poses for a booking photo Sunday at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Lafourche (La.,) Parish, La. Photo by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former LSU star wide receiver Kyren Lacy was arrested, released on $151,000 bond and faces several charges related to his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run, police told UPI on Monday.

Lafourche (La.) Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Brennan Matherne said Lacy faces felony charges of negligent homicide and hit and run driving with serious injury or death and another charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex at 6:53 p.m. local time Sunday and released at 8:11 p.m. after posting bail.

The Louisiana State Police announced Dec. 20 that 78-year-old Herman Hall died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash three days earlier in Lafourche Parish.

A police investigation determined that Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger south on Louisiana Highway 20 before the incident. Police said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone."

A driver of a northbound pickup truck braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with Lacy. A 2017 Kia Cadenza, which was behind the truck, swerved left to also avoid collision, but it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.

"Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash," police said.

Hall, a passenger in the Sorento, and the drivers of the Cadenza and Sorento, were transported to a hospital for treatment. Hall died of his injuries later that day.

Lacy, 24, totaled a career-high 58 catches for 866 yards and an SEC-best nine touchdowns over 12 appearances this season at LSU. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound pass catcher from Thibodaux, La., declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Dec. 19, two days after the crash.

Lacy's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said Friday that his client is "fully cooperating with authorities."

"We strongly believe that the facts will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation," Arceneaux said.

Lacy is considered a Top 15 wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is a projected fourth-round pick, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.

