Jan. 10, 2025 / 11:36 PM / Updated at 11:43 PM

College Football Playoff: Sawyer helps Ohio State beat Texas, advance to finale

By Alex Butler
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer (R) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble for an 83-yard touchdown against Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer (R) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble for an 83-yard touchdown against Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Jack Sawyer knocked the ball out of Quinn Ewers' throwing hand, scooped it off the AT&T Stadium turf and rumbled for an 83-yard touchdown, fueling Ohio State's win over Texas on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.

The 28-14 College Football Playoff semifinal victory in Arlington, Texas, helped the Buckeyes clinch the final ticket to the title game, where they will face Notre Dame in 10 days in Atlanta.

"I saw the ball pop out right to me after I made the tackle," Sawyer said on the ESPN broadcast. "I was just thinking to stay on my feet because I almost blacked out when I scooped it and saw the green grass in front of me."

The eighth-seeded Buckeyes (13-2) never trailed, but allowed several Longhorns (13-3) rallies in the second half. The No. 5 Longhorns were marching to tie the score for a third time late in the fourth quarter, getting the ball to the Buckeyes' 1-yard line before being pushed back.

Sawyer then swarmed Ewers for his game-breaking play. The senior defensive end's 83-yard touchdown was the longest fumble return for a score in College Football Playoff history.

"We talked about before the game, 'do you want to leave a legacy behind and become a legend?'" Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. "He just became a legend at Ohio State."

The Buckeyes held a narrow edge in total yards -- 370 to 341 -- but totaled four sacks and forced two turnovers. Running back Quinshon Judkins scored twice. Quarterback Will Howard completed 24 of 33 passes for 289 yards, one score and an interception for the Buckeyes

Ohio State scored on its first drive of the game. Judkins ended that 10-play, 64-yard possession with a 9-yard run midway through the first quarter.

Neither team scored again until the final 30 seconds of the half.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaydon Blue with 29 seconds remaining in the half, but the Buckeyes stole back the momentum on the very next play from scrimmage.

Howard threw a screen pass to TreyVeyon Henderson on that play. The Buckeyes' running back caught the feed, turned and motored 75 yards to the end zone for the longest play the Longhorns allowed this season. The touchdown allowed the Buckeyes to carry a 14-7 lead into the break.

Howard threw an interception to Longhorns linebacker David Gneba on the first drive of the second half. The Longhorns didn't capitalize on that turnover, but their defense iced the Buckeyes again on their next drive. Ewers hit Blue with a 26-yard touchdown pass about five minutes later to help the Longhorns tie the score for a second time.

The Buckeyes gathered themselves and responded with a 7:45 drive in the fourth quarter. Judkins ended the possession with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the lead back to the Buckeyes.

Ewers and the Longhorns quickly marched deep into Buckeyes territory on the next drive, but stalled in the red zone. Sawyer ended the possession with his sack of the Longhorns quarterback before scooping up the loose ball and rumbling for his game-breaking touchdown.

Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs intercepted Ewers on the next drive to seal the victory. Ewers completed 23 of 39 passes for 289 yards and two scores, in addition to his two turnovers.

They will play the No. 7 Fighting Irish in the title game at 7:30 p.m. EST Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

