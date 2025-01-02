Trending
Sports News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 8:24 PM

Notre Dame beats Georgia in postponed Sugar Bowl, advances to CFP semis

By Alex Butler
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) rushes for a 32-yard gain against Georgia in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Thursday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) rushes for a 32-yard gain against Georgia in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Thursday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Notre Dame scored just once on offense, leaning on angry defenders, scintillating special teams play and timely strategy to beat Georgia in Thursday's Sugar Bowl, advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for 80 yards, while throwing for 90 and a score in the 23-10 triumph at the Caesars Superdome.

"This is why I came to Notre Dame," Leonard said on the ESPN broadcast. "We have a lot of work left to do. It was an ugly one, but we got it done. Shout-out to the defense. That was a really good team we played."

The Irish ran for 154 yards, while holding the Bulldogs to 62 in the last College Football Playoff quarterfinal, which was planned for Wednesday, but postponed to Thursday after a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day, resulting in 14 deaths and injuring dozens. The truck's driver also was killed.

The seventh-seeded Irish (13-1) will now meet No. 6 Penn State (13-2) on Jan. 9 in the Orange Bowl. They will carry a national-best 12-game winning streak into that meeting.

Defense dominated in the first half of the Sugar Bowl, with the Irish and Bulldogs swarming and hitting hard to keep the score low. The Irish then took advantage of several Bulldogs errors to break the game open.

"The defense is a reflection of the entire team," Freeman said. "Just keep battling. I knew this was going to be a 60 plus minute game because that team never stops. we had to be aggressive."

Bulldogs kicker Peyton Woodring drew first blood with a 41-yard field goal about three minutes into the game. Irish kicker Mitch Jeter split the uprights with a 44-yard kick on the next drive, tying the score. Jeter hit another kick from 48 yards with just 39 seconds remaining in the first half.

The low score appeared that it would hold through halftime, but the Irish defense quickly changed that narrative. Defensive lineman R.J. Oben knocked the ball out of the throwing hand of Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton on the first play of the next drive, forcing a fumble. The Irish recovered the ball and scored five seconds later, with Leonard throwing a 13-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Beaux Collins.

But the Irish weren't finished harnessing momentum, as wide receiver Jayden Harrison took the opening kickoff of the second half into the end zone on a 98-yard touchdown return. That electric score capped a run of 17 Irish points in 54 seconds of game time.

The Bulldogs finally found the end zone when Stockton threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Cash Jones with 9:36 remaining in the third quarter. Jeter made a 47-yard field goal 1:13 into the fourth to give the Irish some insurance. Those proved to be the final points of the night.

Irish coach Marcus Freeman deployed expert football strategy at one of the game's key moments, substituting off his entire punting unit for his offense on a fourth down, triggering a chaotic Bulldogs sideline. The decision resulted in an offsides call on the Bulldogs, giving the Irish a first down. The Irish took more than seven minutes off the game clock on that drive, which resulted in a punt.

Defensive lineman Donovan Hinish went on to sack Stockton on fourth down on the next drive, sealing the win for the Irish.

Stockton, who made his first start, completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards and a score in the loss. The Bulldogs out-gained the Irish 296 to 244 in total yards, including a 234 to 90 advantage through the air.

The Irish will meet the Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium. The winner will face No. 8 Ohio State (12-2) or No. 5 Texas (13-2) in the national title game on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
NFL // 8 hours ago
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Travis Kelce are among 88 confirmed selections for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens led all teams with nine selections for the annual celebration.
Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey injures leg, is carted off in Orlando Magic game
NBA // 10 hours ago
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jaden Ivey writhed in pain while holding the back of his leg before being wheeled away on a stretcher during a win over the Orlando Magic. Players from both teams shed tears during the emotional incident.
Ohio State 'far from done' after dominant Rose Bowl, coach says
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Ohio State's offense exploded in an impeccable College Football Playoff performance while demolishing Oregon and achieving redemption in the Rose Bowl, but coach Ryan Day says the Buckeyes are "far from done."
Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday after suspected N.O. terrorist attack
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Allstate Sugar Bowl scheduled for Wednesday in New Orleans has been postponed until Thursday after a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street early New Year's Day.
Miami Hurricanes fire defensive coordinator Lance Guidry
Sports News // 2 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Miami Hurricanes, who had college football's top offense, but were often doomed by poor defensive play, fired defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, coach Mario Cristobal announced Tuesday.
Penn State aims to corral Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in first CFP quarterfinal
Sports News // 2 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Ashton Jeanty wowed throughout 2024 by bouncing off big hits and running defenders out of their shoes, but Penn State plans to corral the Boise State star Tuesday in the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
LeBron James: I could remain elite until 47, but will retire earlier
NBA // 2 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- LeBron James is now on the other side of 40, but says he could retain his elite playing level through 47. Unfortunately for his fans, he plans to retire before he gets that old.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph help Detroit Lions fend off San Francisco 49ers
NFL // 2 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs slithered and sprinted through defensive linemen while Kerby Joseph snatched two interceptions to help the Detroit Lions overcome a feisty San Francisco 49ers effort in primetime for their 14th win of 2024.
Ex-FSU basketball players sue coach for $1.5M in unpaid NIL royalties
Sports News // 3 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A group of six former Florida State basketball players sued Leonard Hamilton on Monday, alleging that the Seminoles' coach failed to fulfill promises that should have brought $1.5 million in NIL royalties.
Soccer: AC Milan fires Paulo Fonseca, names Sergio Conceicao new coach
Soccer // 3 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- AC Milan fired Paulo Fonseca and named veteran coach Sergio Conceicao as his replacement, the Italian Seria A soccer franchise announced Monday.
