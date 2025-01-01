Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 1, 2025 / 3:30 PM

Sugar Bowl postponed until Thursday after suspected N.O. terrorist attack

By Joe Fisher
The Superdome in New Orleans was set to host the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday but the contest was pushed back by one day in the wake of a suspected New Year's Day terrorist attack in the city. File Photo by Infrogmation of New Orleans/Wikimedia Commons
1 of 2 | The Superdome in New Orleans was set to host the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday but the contest was pushed back by one day in the wake of a suspected New Year's Day terrorist attack in the city. File Photo by Infrogmation of New Orleans/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Allstate Sugar Bowl scheduled for Wednesday in New Orleans has been postponed until Thursday after a pickup truck drove into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street early New Year's Day.

Ten people were killed and 35 were injured in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating as a terrorist attack. Investigators believe the driver of the truck drove into the crowd intentionally.

The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night as part of the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoffs. The Allstate Sugar Bowl account on X announced that the game is postponed until Thursday.

The winner of the game will move onto the semifinals in Miami to face sixth-ranked Penn State on Jan. 9.

Related

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available," Jeff Hundley, chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, said in a statement.

The Superdome, the site for the Sugar Bowl, has been placed under lockdown as law enforcement officers sweep the stadium.

The University of Notre Dame released a statement on Wednesday morning.

"Our prayers are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning," Rev. Robert Dowd, university president, said in a statement. "We also pray for all those injured and extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who risked their lives to protect others."

The new start time for the Allstate Sugar Bowl has not been announced.

This is a developing story.

