Dec. 31, 2024 / 2:07 PM

Miami Hurricanes fire defensive coordinator Lance Guidry

By Alex Butler

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Miami Hurricanes, who had college football's top offense, but were often doomed by poor defensive play, fired defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, coach Mario Cristobal announced Tuesday.

"I want to first thank coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Cristobal said in a news release. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense.

"We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."

The Hurricanes averaged a national-best 537.2 yards per game this season, but surrendered 327.2 yards per appearance. They scored a national-best 43.9 points per game, but also allowed 25.3 points per game.

Guidry took over as Hurricanes defense coordinator in 2023. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator at Marshall, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State and Western Kentucky.

He previously worked as positions coach at Florida Atlantic and Miami University. Guidry also served as head coach at McNeese State from 2016 to 2018 and as interim head coach at Miami University in 2010.

