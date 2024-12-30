Weekend races in Japan, Florida point toward February's $20 million Saudi Cup

1 of 3 | Motorious wins Saturday's $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita. Benoit Photography, courtesy of Santa Anita

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The $20 million Saudi Cup is less than two months down the road, and weekend racing as far afield as Japan and Florida could impact the makeup of the field for the Feb. 22 showdown at King Abdulabiz Racecourse in Riyadh. In Japan, Forever Young, winner of the 2024 Saudi Derby, easily saw off the best of Japan's dirt runners in the Tokyo Daishoten and is pointed toward the Middle East. Advertisement

At Gulfstream Park, White Abarrio, winner of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic, but 10th in this year's Saudi Cup, finished second in the Mr. Prospector Stakes, a prep for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup and perhaps a return to the Arabian Peninsula.

There's that and more in the final weekend of 2024. All best wishes for a fabulous 2025!

Classic

Mufasa jumped out to a big stretch lead in Saturday's $165,000 Grade III Mr. Prospector Stakes at Gulfstream Park and 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic champ White Abarrio fell 1 1/4 lengths short of catching him at the end of the 7 furlongs.

A 5-year-old, the Chilean-bred son of Practical Joke, finished in 1:22.47 with Tyler Gaffalione up for trainer Ignacio "Nacho" Correas.

Mufasa, an allowance type in his native land, has blossomed for Correas, winning the Grade III Vosburgh Stakes in September and a Colonial Downs allowance, both sprinting, before finishing up the track in the Breeders' Cup Mile around two turns.

There's no future in drawing conclusions about White Abarrio, who was using the extended sprint as a warmup for the Grade I Pegasus World Cup and perhaps another shot at the Group 1 Saudi Cup, where he finished 10th this year.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said a tardy start compromised his chances, despite the best efforts of jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

On Sunday at Aqueduct, Phileas Fogg got running down the stretch to score an 8-length victory in the Queens County Stakes -- his third straight win, first in a stakes.

Turf

Saturday's $100,000 Woodchopper Stakes for 3-year-olds came off the Fair Grounds turf, which proved no problem for Lagynos and jockey Edgar Morales.

The Kantharos colt stalked the pace, found room between rivals and had the best late kick, winning by 2 1/4 lengths from Tough Little Nut.

Filly & Mare Turf

Mrs. Astor bided her time behind the leaders in Friday's $100,000 Grade III Robert J. Frankel Stakes at Santa Anita, closed up to join a tight pack approaching the finish and prevailed by a nose over Mahina.

On Saturday at Fair Grounds, Wild About Hilary easily saw off five rivals in the off-the-turf $100,000 Pago Hop Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The Midnight Lute miss led all the way and scored by 5 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Way to Be Marie.

Turf Sprint

Motorious dueled with Sumpter in deep stretch in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Joe Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita, winning by a head over that rival. Motorious had finished second in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint in his previous start.

Just a Care rallied five-wide into the stretch in Saturday's $150,000 Abundantia Stakes for fillies and mares at Gulfstream Park and sailed home first by 1 1/2 lengths over Karaya.

Sprint

Maximus Meridius dueled with Full Moon Madness down the stretch in Saturday's $150,000 Gravesend Stakes at Aqueduct, and then inched out to win by 1/2 length. The 3-year-old Maximus Mischief gelding ran 6 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:10.33.

The Road to the Roses

One Man Team led the way in Saturday's $100,000 Heft Stakes at Laurel Park, improving his advantage through the 7 furlongs to a 4 1/4-length victory.

Smoken Wicked got away from four rivals in the stretch run of Sunday's $120,000 Louisiana Futurity for state-breds at Fair Grounds and won by 5 lengths as the odds-on favorite.

On the Santa Anita turf, Artislas battled Fomo Jo into submission after a stretch duel in Sunday's $100,000 Eddie Logan Stakes.

The Road to the Oaks

Caprice, the odds-on favorite, shrugged off a sloppy track to win Saturday's $100,000 Gin Talking Stakes at Laurel Park by 1 1/4 lengths over My Charm.

Jenkin wore down pacesetting You'll Be Back in deep stretch to capture Sunday's $175,000 Year's End Stakes at Oaklawn Park by 3/4 length over that one.

On the Santa Anita turf, Casalu rallied late to win Sunday's $100,000 Blue Norther Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths from Schilflied, giving trainer Bob Baffert a rare turf winner.

Secret Faith dominated the stretch run in Sunday's $120,000 Louisiana Futurity at Fair Grounds, winning by 7 1/4 lengths as the odds-on favorite.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

The Hopeful Stakes

Croix du Nord stamped himself clearly the best of Japan's 2-year-olds and the early favorite for the 2025 Classics with a classy victory in the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes on Saturday at Nakayama Racecourse.

The Kitasan Black colt, with Yuichi Kitamura up, had clear sailing into the stretch and rolled home first by 2 lengths. Giovanni barely edged Faust Rasen for second.

Croix du Nord remains undefeated after three starts, and Kitamura was impressed as he stretched out to 2,000 meters and handled right-handed turns for the first time.

"I wanted him to finish the last of his 2-year-old start at a good note so that we would be able to focus on his 3-year-old campaign, which now will carry much expectation," Kitamura said.

The Tokyo Daishoten

On Sunday, the action switched from the Nakayama turf to the Oi Racecourse dirt, where Forever Young thrashed nine rivals in the Tokyo Daishoten, promising a return to the global scene, where he won this year in Saudi Arabia and Dubai before finishing third in the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic.

Forever Young picked things up turning for home in the 2,000-meter test and had no trouble securing victory by 1 3/4 lengths. The list of the vanquished was a who's who of the nation's imposing international raiding party.

"We had a race with top dirt horses in Japan today," Jockey Ryusei Sakai said. "But we are looking to be No. 1 in the world. Therefore, we cannot lose here in Japan. I continue to aim to be No. 1 with this horse next year."

A return to Riyadh for the $20 million Saudi Cup could put him in a rematch with Sierra Leone, the rival who bumped down the stretch with Forever Young in the Kentucky Derby.

Sierra Leone then won the Breeders' Cup Classic with Forever Young trailing in third in his only really disappointing finish of a five-win season.