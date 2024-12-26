Trending
Dec. 26, 2024 / 12:08 PM

Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga to step down

By Alex Butler

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Longtime University of Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga will step down amid his 14th season with the Hurricanes.

Sources told the Miami Herald, ESPN and CBS Sports about the decision Thursday. Larranaga, 75, was under contract through 2026-27. Assistant Bill Courtney is expected to step in as interim coach.

The Hurricanes (4-8) started their 2024-25 campaign with three consecutive victories. They then lost eight of their next nine games, including a 78-74 overtime setback to Mount St. Mary's on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla.

Larranaga's departure comes just two seasons after he led the Hurricanes to their first Final Four in school history at the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The 2013 Naismith College Coach of the Year led the Hurricanes to a 274-174 record over the last 14 seasons.

Larranaga, who previously coached at Bowling Green and George Mason, owns an overall record of 716-483 over his 39-year Division I coaching career. He went 16-11 in NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament appearances, including a 2006 run to the Final Four with 11th-seeded George Mason.

Larranaga led Division II American International University to a 28-25 mark from 1977 to 1979. He also worked as an assistant at Davidson and Virginia.

