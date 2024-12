Switzerland's Sophie Hediger earned her first two World Cup podium appearances in snowboard cross during the 2023-24 season. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Swiss snowboarder Sophie Hediger, who competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics, died in an avalanche in Arosa, Switzerland, the Swiss Ski Federation announced Tuesday. She was 26. "For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays," Walter Reusser, the CEO of Swiss Ski, said in a news release. Advertisement

"We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie."

Hediger achieved her first two World Cup podium placements in snowboard cross during her 2023-24 season, including a second-place finish in January in St. Moritz, Switzerland. She finished third at another World Cup event in March in Gudauri, Georgia.

"We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences," Reusser said.

Swiss Ski said it would not provide further information about Hediger's death "in consultation with the bereaved family and her partner."

