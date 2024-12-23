Trending
Dec. 23, 2024 / 1:45 PM

WNBA's Dallas Wings hire Chris Koclanes as new coach

By Alex Butler

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Dallas Wings hired USC assistant Chris Koclanes as their new head coach, the WNBA franchise announced Monday.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Dallas Wings," Koclanes said in a news release. "I would like to thank chairman Bill Cameron, CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb and general manager Curt Miller for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility.

"I look forward to partnering with our ownership, front office and players to create a sustainable championship culture that is felt on and off the floor, and in the community. I'm excited to support and empower the women of this league as we continue to elevate the WNBA to new heights."

Koclanes spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Trojans women's basketball team. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings went 9-31 last season, posting the second-worst record in the WNBA. They fired former coach Latricia Trammell in October. Trammell went 31-49 in two seasons.

The Wings won the 2025 WNBA Draft lottery last month. UConn star Paige Bueckers is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

"Throughout our extensive search and interview process, Chris continued to rise to the top and check the boxes of our important pillars," Wings general manager Curt Miller said.

"He is a servant leader who places a high value on connection, collaboration, and a positive and consistent communication style with all those he coaches.

"Chris is a fantastic teacher of the game and has an outstanding basketball IQ. He is committed to player development and has a forward thinking and innovative mind for the game. He is a tireless worker with a foundation built through preparation."

The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held April 15 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Training camps will start April 27 and the regular season will tip off May 16.

