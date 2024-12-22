Advertisement
Dec. 22, 2024 / 2:13 PM

Charlie Woods sinks hole-in-one, with Tiger as teammate, at PNC Championship

By Alex Butler

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Charlie Woods landed a dart on the green just feet from the hole before watching it roll in for the first hole-in-one of his young golf career at the 2024 PNC Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

"It was a perfect 7-iron, so I just kind of hit it," Charlie said on the Golf Channel broadcast. "Just 175, a little down off the left, little cut seven."

Woods, 15, sank the ace with his famous father Tiger lurking near the tee box.

The duo, who teamed up for the fifth appearance at the family golf tournament, shared a hug seconds after Charlie realized he made the shot.

Charlie carried a 7 iron to the tee box for his spectacular shot. He then swiped at the ball, sending it above the 175-yard, par-3 third hole.

He didn't realize he made the shot until he heard roars and applause from the nearby crowd flanking the Ritz Carlton Golf Club course.

"It was awesome," Charlie said. "I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

Tiger and Charlie were tied with Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason Langer, at 20-under par through eight holes of the second round Sunday in Orlando.

Charlie's hole-in-one wasn't the only ace on the day. About 30 minutes later, Paddy Harrington, the son of PGA Tour veteran Padraig Harrington, aced No. 7.

Charlie is the No. 889 player in the Universal Golf Rankings for junior boys. He sits at No. 1,017 player in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and No. 4,489 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

