Michael Vick (L), shown with his wife, Kijafa, previously worked as an intern under Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Former NFL star quarterback Michael Vick accepted an offer to become the head football coach at Norfolk State, he announced on social media. "It's an honor to announce that I'll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University," Vick wrote Tuesday on Facebook. "Looking forward to coming back home." Advertisement

Vick, 44, retired from the NFL in 2017. Later that year, he worked as a coaching intern under Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. He was hired in 2018 to be offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

Vick also worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

The Newport News, Va., native starred at Virginia Tech before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick spent the majority of his 13-year NFL tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Norfolk State Spartans went 4-8 this season. The Spartans fired former head coach Dawson Odums in November. Odums led the Spartans to a 15-31 record over the last four seasons.