Dec. 2, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Bob Baffert returns to Churchill Downs with a winner

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Rattle N Roll rolls to victory in the Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography, courtesy of Churchill Downs
1 of 4 | Rattle N Roll rolls to victory in the Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography, courtesy of Churchill Downs

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The long Thanksgiving weekend started with trainer Bob Baffert returning to Churchill Downs after a three-year-absence with a winning 2-year-old colt and wound up with that colt as the top individual choice in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.

Along the way, there was perhaps more important action among the 2-year-old set and some impressive performance in the trickle of important, late-season races for the older horses, including Rock N Roll's victory in the Clark Stakes.

In Japan, Lemon Pop ended with his career with a satisfactory pop, winning the Grade I Champions Cup for the second straight year.

Next weekend, Hong Kong. For now ...

The Road to the Roses

Baffert's forces returned to Churchill Downs after being banished with an exciting, photo finish victory in a Wednesday allowance race. Barnes, an Into Mischief colt owned by Baffert loyalist Amr Zedan and named for the trainer's trusted traveling assistant, wore down pacesetting Innovator in the final sixteenth to win by a nose.

It was his first start and he raced greenly in the lane, but the effort certainly showed promise. Baffert was on track for the race and said, "To be back here, it's just enjoyable. To win it was like the cherry on top."

The win also was enough to vault Barnes to the No. individual choice in Pool 2 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, which closed Sunday, albeit at a generous 13-1. "All Other 3-Year-Olds" remained the favorite at 9-5.

Some of the more precocious Kentucky Derby prospects were on display in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs, with First Resort getting the best of it. The Uncle Mo colt, a Godolphin homebred trained be Eoin Harty, stalked the pace, easily took the lead and won by 2 1/2 lengths.

Also in the division:

Clock Tower won Sunday's $100,000 Grade III Cecil B. DeMille on the Del Mar turf by 2 1/2 lengths as the odds-on favorite; Rated by Merit remained undefeated and completed a sweep of the Florida Stallion Stakes races with a 6-lengths romp in Saturday's $300,000 In Reality Division.

Notorious Gangster won Saturday's $250,000 (Canadian) Coronation Futurity for Canadian-foaled 2-year-olds on the Woodbine all-weather by 2 lengths, and Keep It Easy drew off easily to win by 5 1/4 lengths in Saturday's $225,000 Ed Brown Stakes at 6 1/2 furlongs at Churchill Downs.

Smash It took Tuesday's $100,000 Zia Park Juvenile by 3 lengths; Crab Daddy rallied up the rail to land Wednesday's $100,000 Pennsylvania Nursery for state-breds by 3 3/4 lengths, and on the Gulfstream Park turf, Mi Bago romped in Friday's $115,000 Pulpit Stakes.

Juvenile Fillies

Good Cheer did what an odds-on favorite is expected to do in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Golden Rod at Churchill Downs.

The Medaglia d'Oro filly, a Godolphin homebred trained by Brad Cox tracked the pace into the lane, surged and drew off to win by 2 1/2 lengths over Quietside. She remains undefeated after four starts, the last three under the Twin Spires.

"Her record really speaks for itself and the style in which she's won all of those races has been very impressive," Cox said. "I think we haven't seen her best yet."

Also, Reliable Source won Tuesday's $100,000 Zia Park Princess by 8 lengths; Impulse Buy took Saturday's $225,000 Fern Creek at Churchill Downs by 2 1/2 lengths; and My Denysse upset Saturday's $300,000 My Dear Girl Division of the Florida Sire States at Gulfstream Park.

Aristella got home first in Saturday's $250,000 (Canadian) Princess Elizabeth for Canadian-foaled fillies on the Woodbine all-weather, and Civetta, a Godolphin homebred by Into Mischief, won Thursday's $115,000 Wait a While on the Gulfstream Park turf

Will Then, last seen at Woodbine, came from next-last to win Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Jimmy Durante on the Del Mar turf by 2 1/4 lengths over Casalu.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Lemon Pop headed off to a career in the breeding shed with a victory in Sunday's Grade 1 Champions Cup at Kyoto Racecourse -- one of only two top-level dirt races on the Japanese calendar.

The son of Lemon Drop Kid, who has dominated dirt racing in Japan throughout his career, led throughout and just did hold off Wilson Tesoro by a neck. Dura Erede was third, making the outcome a carbon copy of the 2023 edition.

Lemon Pop is a shoo-in to be named Japan's top dirt horse for the second year in a row.

Hong Kong

All eyes turn to Hong Kong for next Sunday's Longines Hong Kong International Races. The festivities start with an international jockey challenge at the iconic, in-town Happy Valley Racecourse.

On Sunday, the fans trundle out to Sha Tin in the New Territories to see a high-powered international lineup challenge the always-tough locals.

Meanwhile, back in the States:

Classic

Rattle N Roll raced off the pace in Friday's $600,000 Grade II Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs, advanced heading into the stretch and chased down Most Wanted to win by 3/4 length.

The 5-year-old son of Connect ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:49.60 with Brian Hernandez Jr. in the irons for trainer Kenny McPeek.

Rattle N Roll, a multiple-graded stakes winner earlier in his career, was out of action for a year before returning with a third-place finish in the Grade II Lukas Classic in September.

Also: Dimatic won Monday's $300,000 Zia Park Derby and Scotland won Sunday's $250,000 Cherokee Mile at Churchill Downs.

Distaff

Loved jumped out to a big lead in the stretch in Thursday's $400,000 Grade III Falls City at Churchill Downs, and the favorite, Tarifa, could only chase her home, finishing second.

Also: Pretty Ana took Saturday's $200,000 Comely for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct and Valence won Tuesday's $300,000 Zia Park Oaks by 4 lengths.

Turf

A big weekend on the Del Mar grass found Truly Quality winning Friday's $200,000 Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup by 1/2 length, Formidable Man taking Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Hollywood Derby and Mi Hermano Ramon victorious in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Seabiscuit Handicap.

Filly & Mare Turf

Sacred Wish took a short lead in the final sixteenth of Sunday's $300,000 Grade I Matriarch at Del Mar, and then held on to win by a neck over the favorite, Gina Romantica. Sacred Wish, a 4-year-old Not This Time filly, scored her first graded stakes win.

Also: Duvet Day won Thursday's $300,000 Grade III Cardinal at Churchill Downs and Kehoe Beach took Friday's $300,000 Grade II Mrs. Revere for 3-year-old fillies under the Twin Spires.

Sprint

Miles Ahead scored by a head in Thursday's $225,000 Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds. Giant Mischief won by a head in Friday's $150,000 Fall Highweight Handicap at Aqueduct.

Jaxon Traveler got a 4 3/4-length victory in Tuesday's $100,000 Zia Park Sprint. And Valentine Candy won Monday's $300,000 Steel Valley Sprint for 3-year-olds at Mahoning Valley.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Benedetta rallied to the lead in the lane in Monday's $200,000 Cheryl S. White Memorial for 3-year-old fillies at Mahoning Valley and won going away, by 1 length.

