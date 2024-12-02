Formula 1 star Sergio Perez expected to leave Red Bull

1 of 5 | Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez sits in eighth place in the driver standings. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez, one of the top drivers in the sport over the last five years, is expected to part with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the end of this season. Sources told ESPN, The Race and PlanetF1.com about the expected move. Oracle Red Bull Racing did not immediately comment. Advertisement

Perez, 34, finished second in the driver standings behind teammate Max Verstappen in 2023. He was third in 2022 and fourth in 2021 and 2020. He is eighth through 23 of 24 races this season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports on Sunday that he would let Perez "come to his own conclusions" when asked if he would stay with the team beyond this season. Perez signed a two-year contract extension in June.

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Formula 1's season finale -- will be held at 8 a.m. EST Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit. Perez, who spun out and did not finish Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, failed to reach the podium in his last 18 races. He was a Top 3 finisher in four of his first five starts this season.

"We're very much focused on really supporting him to the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi, and then obviously it's not an enjoyable situation for Checo, being in this position with speculation every week," Horner said.

"He's old enough and wise enough to know what the situation is, and yeah, let's see where we are after Abu Dhabi."

Verstappen, who won the Qatar Grand Prix, previously sealed his fourth-consecutive Formula 1 season title last month. Second-place Lando Norris, third-place Charles Leclerc, fourth-place Oscar Piastri and fifth-place George Russell round out the Top 5 in the driver standings.

Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg join Perez in the Top 10.