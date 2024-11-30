Police use pepper spray to break up brawl after Michigan's upset of Ohio State

Ohio Stadium, also known as "The Horseshoe," was the scene of a post-game brawl between players and coaches of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines following Michigan's 13-10 upset of Ohio State. Photo by Michael Barera/ Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Police officers used pepper spray to break up an on-field brawl between Ohio State and Michigan football players Saturday in the moments after the Wolverines' 13-10 upset of the No. 2 Buckeyes. A roiling fight lasting nearly five minutes broke out on the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, known as The Horseshoe, as players and coaches from both teams attacked each other as the Wolverines celebrated their stunning win by planting their flag atop the Buckeyes' team logo at the 50-yard line. Advertisement

Video showed that several Ohio State players took offense to the celebration and ran into the group throwing punches while Michigan players responded with their own fisticuffs.

Officers from both universities' police departments stepped in to separate the groups after Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore and Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork had tried unsuccessfully to calm the brawl.

Eventually the officers deployed pepper spray.

The Ohio State University Police Department said it is investigating the altercation.

"Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation," it said in a statement. "During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate."

At his postgame press conference, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said no one was hurt in the melee and defended his players' actions.

"I don't know all the details of it," he said. "But I know that these guys are looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren't going to let that happen."