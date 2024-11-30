Police use pepper spray to break up brawl after Michigan's upset of Ohio State

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Police officers used pepper spray to break up an on-field brawl between Ohio State and Michigan football players Saturday in the moments after the Wolverines' 13-10 upset of the No. 2 Buckeyes.
A roiling fight lasting nearly five minutes broke out on the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, known as The Horseshoe, as players and coaches from both teams attacked each other as the Wolverines celebrated their stunning win by planting their flag atop the Buckeyes' team logo at the 50-yard line.