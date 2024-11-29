Chicago Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after game-ending clock mismanagement

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was fired Friday, a day after a confused ending and clock management issues cost the Bears a chance to tie Detroit on the final play of its 23-20 loss to the Lions. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears announced Friday that head coach Matt Eberflus has been fired, one day after an episode of game clock mismanagement cost the Bears a potential game-tying kick against the Detroit Lions. Thomas Brown has been elevated to interim head coach, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. Advertisement

It was the first time in franchise history that a head coach has been fired mid-season.

"I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization," Poles said. "We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

The decision to fire Eberflus during his third season as head coach was made after consultations with team chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren in the aftermath of the Bears' sixth straight loss -- an embarrassing 23-20 defeat at the hands of the Lions in a high-profile Thanksgiving Day contest.

"Our fans have stood by us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results," Warren said. "Our organizational and operational structure is strong, focused, aligned and energized for the future."

Calls for the coach's dismissal became intense after he failed to call his team's final timeout call with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which would have allowed quarterback Caleb Williams an opportunity to reset the offense after being sacked.

"I can't believe they didn't take a timeout!" Lions win in a CRAZY finish over the Bears pic.twitter.com/iLqZLMKpDh— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2024

With the Bears facing third-and-26 from the Lions' 41-yard-line, Williams could have completed a short pass with ample time remaining for the special teams to attempt a game-tying field goal from medium range.

Instead, the Bears wasted 26 seconds before the ball was finally snapped to Williams with just 6 seconds to go. His deep pass to Rome Odunze fell incomplete as time expired.

Eberflus attempted to defend his clock management after the game, saying. "I like what we did there" and explaining he had planned to use the timeout following a short passing play but that Williams may not have gotten the message.

Instead, it will be Brown who is running the 4-8 Bears for the rest of season.

He joined Chicago earlier this season as offensive passing game coordinator after previously serving as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. The 14-year coaching veteran spent the first nine seasons of his career at the collegiate level, which included three seasons as offensive coordinator at the University of Miami, leading the Hurricanes offense from 2016-18.