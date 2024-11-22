Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor must pay an Irish woman nearly $259,000 in civil damages after a Dublin jury on Friday found him liable for sexually assaulting her in 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Irish jury on Friday ordered mixed martial arts fighting star Conor McGregor to pay a woman who accused him of raping her six years ago nearly $259,000 in civil damages. NIkita Hand was awarded $258,996 from McGregor in a decision handed down by a High Court jury in Dublin as part of a civil assault case. Hand alleged McGregor raped her in a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018. Advertisement

"To all the victims of sexual assault, I hope my story is my reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice," Hand told reporters outside the courtroom following the verdict.

"I will be appealing today's decision," McGregor said in a social media post. "The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages."

Hand alleges McGregor wouldn't take no for an answer during the incident. Her attorney John Gordon told the jury McGregor savagely and violently assaulted her.

McGregor denies sexually assaulting Hand.

In court Hand alleged she was raped in the Beacon Hotel as McGregor pinned her down and choked her three times. She had to have a tampon removed afterward by a doctor using forceps.

Advertisement

She said she told McGregor she wouldn't have intercourse and mentioned wearing a tampon. McGregor claims there was no mention of the tampon.

McGregor and a friend, James Lawrence, were partying the night of the alleged assault. The jury found Lawrence had not assaulted Hand through allegedly having sex with her without consent.