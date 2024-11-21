Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 21, 2024 / 1:41 PM

Five-star prospect Julian Lewis commits to play QB at Colorado

By Alex Butler

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Five-star prospect Julian Lewis, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025, will play college football at Colorado, he announced Thursday.

Lewis made the announcement on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound passer from Carrollton, Ga., announced his de-commitment from the University of Southern California just four days ago.

Advertisement

"I'm excited to learn under [offensive coordinator] Pat Shurmur and coach [Deion Sanders]," Lewis said. "I don't think there is a better person to learn how to read defenses and coverages than 'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders."

Lewis is expected to sign with Colorado next month. The star quarterback was the top prospect in the class fo 2026 before he re-classified to the class of 2025. He is expected to eventually replace current Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a projected Top 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Related

Sanders ranks sixth in the nation with 3,222 passing yards. He is tied for second with 27 passing touchdowns and threw seven interceptions through his first 10 games this season for the Buffaloes, the No. 16 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Advertisement

Lewis posted a video Thursday on Instagram that showed Sanders handing him a key, with a voiceover saying it was for access to the "Colorado kingdom."

The Buffaloes' reeled in a series of high-profile transfers and locked down a 2024 recruiting class that featured five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, four-star wide receivers Dre'lon Miller and Kamron Mikell and four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain, among others.

The Buffaloes (8-2) will battle the Kansas Jayhawks (4-6) at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Latest Headlines

Mavericks star Luka Doncic strains wrist, will miss at least one week
NBA // 6 hours ago
Mavericks star Luka Doncic strains wrist, will miss at least one week
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic sustained a right wrist sprain and will miss at least one week of action, the team announced Thursday.
Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 7 hours ago
Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Robinson Jr. and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 12.
Paul George plays first game with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey; hyperextends knee
NBA // 10 hours ago
Paul George plays first game with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey; hyperextends knee
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers fans finally witnessed Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George share the court as teammates, but the elation was short-lived, as a knee injury forced George to exit early during the loss.
Geno Auriemma leads UConn over FDU, becomes college basketball's winningest coach
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Geno Auriemma leads UConn over FDU, becomes college basketball's winningest coach
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma led UConn to a win for the 1,217th time, helping the Huskies trounce Fairleigh Dickinson while setting a new record as the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history.
Lakers' LeBron James lambasts 16 teams for overlooking Dalton Knecht in NBA Draft
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' LeBron James lambasts 16 teams for overlooking Dalton Knecht in NBA Draft
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- LeBron James called out the 16 teams that passed on Dalton Knecht in the 2024 NBA Draft after the Los Angeles Lakers guard lit up the Utah Jazz for 37 points, fueled by a rookie record-tying nine 3-pointers.
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff to undergo wrist surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff to undergo wrist surgery
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Pass rusher Bryce Huff, who signed a $51.1 million contract in March with the Philadelphia Eagles, will undergo wrist surgery, but could return later this season, coach Nick Sirianni announced Wednesday.
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 day ago
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Ladd McConkey and Josh Downs are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 12 of the fantasy football campaign.
CFP rankings: Top 4 unchanged while BYU drops, Boise State eyes bye
Sports News // 1 day ago
CFP rankings: Top 4 unchanged while BYU drops, Boise State eyes bye
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Penn State kept their spots atop the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, the selection committee announced.
Fantasy football: DeVito, Benson among top add/drops for Week 12
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: DeVito, Benson among top add/drops for Week 12
MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tommy DeVito and Trey Benson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
New York Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas amid grim season
NFL // 2 days ago
New York Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas amid grim season
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Jets, who entered 2024 with postseason expectations, fired general manager Joe Douglas after a 3-8 start to their campaign, owner Woody Johnson announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
McConkey, Downs among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: DeVito, Benson among top add/drops for Week 12
Fantasy football: DeVito, Benson among top add/drops for Week 12
Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs
Robinson, Tracy among 4 must-start Week 12 fantasy football running backs
Paul George plays first game with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey; hyperextends knee
Paul George plays first game with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey; hyperextends knee
Lakers' LeBron James lambasts 16 teams for overlooking Dalton Knecht in NBA Draft
Lakers' LeBron James lambasts 16 teams for overlooking Dalton Knecht in NBA Draft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement