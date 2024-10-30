Italian sports world in mourning after training death of teen Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi

1 of 2 | Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi died Tuesday of injuries suffered during training on Val Senales in the Italian Alps region of south Tyrol. Heartfelt condolences came from Italian Prime Minister Georgio Meloni, Italy's Defense Ministry and sports organizations The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FIS) and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation in reacting to the news about Lorenzi's death on Tuesday during a training accident. Photo courtesy of FIS

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Teen Italian Alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi died Tuesday of injuries suffered during training on Val Senales in the Italian Alps region of south Tyrol when she fell. Her death was confirmed by the Italian Ministry of Defense. Lorenzi, 19, was airlifted by helicopter to a Bolzano hospital, but doctors were unable to save her. Advertisement

Lorenzi, who was Italian junior champion last year, was part of the Italian Army's sports section.

According to Olympics.com, she was on the junior women's team and had competed on the FIS Europa Cup Circuit.

In a post on X, the Italian Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed their "deepest condolences and join in an ideal embrace with the family and colleagues of Corporal Matilde Lorenzi, athlete of the @Army and a promising Italian skier, who tragically passed away following a very serious accident that occurred during a training session."

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said on X, "The terrible news of the premature death of Cpl. Matilde Lorenzi, 19 years old, a promising Italian skier, who died following a very serious fall during training, truly saddens me. I join in the grief of her family, colleagues and the entire Army Sports Center."

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FIS) and the International Ski and Snowboard federation expressed condolences following her tragic death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for the 19-year-old athlete of the Italian Army," a statement from the FIS said. " FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in mourning, including coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council, and all FISI staff."

Matilde's older sister Lucrezia Lorenzi told CNN affiliate SkyTG24, ""I will always remember her with a smile, with her determination and drive."