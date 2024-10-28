International horse racing heads for dramatic year-end showdowns

1 of 3 | Do Deuce wins the Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) at Tokyo Racecourse in a battle of Japanese Derby winners. Photo by and courtesy of Katsumi Saito

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Via Sistina took all the drama out of Australia's iconic Cox Plate on Saturday at Moonee Valley, but provided some forward-looking drama with hints she might forsake the Melbourne Cup in favor of a swing at the Longines Hong Kong Cup. In England, Ireland and America, some promising 2-year-olds showed their credentials for Classics roles in 2025. And in Japan, two Japanese Derby winners returned to form in finishing 1-2 in the Tenno Sho (Autumn). Advertisement

All of happened that while attention is focused on next weekend's Breeders' Cup.

For now ...

Australia

What's next for Via Sistina after her sensational display in the stretch run of Saturday's Group 1 Cox Plate at Moonee Valley?

The Irish-bred Fastnet Rock mare rallied from well back in the field, shot to the lead inside the 200-meter mark and drew off with ease, winning by 8 lengths over Japanese invader Prognosis. Broadsiding and Mr Brightside followed at a respectful distance.

Advertisement

Vin Cox, general manager of Yulong Investments, which owns Via Sistina, said a swing at the Nov. 4 renewal of the Melbourne Cup is a possibility, but the Group 1 Longines Hong Cup on Dec. 8 also is a potential target.

"There are a lot worse decisions to have to make than this," Cox told Racing.com.

France

Sunday's Group 1 Criterium International was run at Saint-Cloud in France, but the order of finish looked more like something from Leopardstown in Ireland.

Twain, a Wootton Bassett colt running just eight days after winning his debut, led home Mount Kilimanjaro. Both are trained by Aidan O'Brien. Apples and Bananas, conditioned by O'Brien's son, Joseph Patrick O'Brien, was third in the 1-mile test for 2-year-old colts and fillies.

Japan

The last two winners of the Japanese Derby, Do Deuce and Testaria, finished 1-2 in Sunday's Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) at Tokyo Racecourse, both of them turning the page on some recent poor performances.

The 2022 Derby winner, Do Deuce, with Yutaka Take up, raced second-last in the Tenno Sho field, hit the gas midway through the long Tokyo stretch and powered home first by 1 1/4 lengths over Testaria, who won the 3-year-old Classic in 2023.

Advertisement

England

Hotazhell battled through the closing strides with Delacroix with Hotashell in Saturday's Group 1 Futurity Trophy for 2-year-olds at Doncaster, prevailing by a head bob.

It was another 3 3/4 lengths to Wimbledon Hawkeye in third. Hotazhell, a Too Darn Hot colt trained by Jessica Harrington, improved to four wins from his last five starts.

"That's just the start of his career, hopefully, and he'll go on next year and get better," Harrington said.

Meanwhile, back in North America:

Keeneland

Brilliant Berti came from far back in the field, took the lead nearing the sixteenth pole in Saturday's $600,000 Grade III Bryan Station Stakes for 3-year-olds and just did hold off stablemate Depiction by a neck at the end of the 1 mile over firm turf. Both are trained by Cherie DeVaux.

Hit Show, the odds-on favorite, chased down pacesetting long shot Bolzy in the late going to land Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Hagyard Fayette Stakes by 3/4 lengths.

Long Neck Paula chased the early leader in the $200,000 Bowman Mill Stakes for 2-year-olds, and then outfinished Tough Catch by 1/2 length for the win.

Poolside with Slim rallied inside pacesetting long shot Pharoah's Wine in the stretch run of Friday's $350,000 Grade II Bank of America Valley View Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Keeneland, got through and won by 1 1/4 lengths over that rival.

Advertisement

Echo Sound stalked the pace in the $200,000 Myrtlewood Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, assumed command when asked and reported first by 2 1/2 lengths over Preying.

Churchill Downs

Sovereignty rallied from last of nine to win the $200,000 Grade II Street Sense Stakes for 2-year-olds, finishing 5 lengths ahead of runner-up Tiztastic.

The Street Sense colt, trained by Bill Mott, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track. He scored his first win in his third start and also earned 10 points on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard.

Good Cheer rated just off the pace in the $200,000 Rags to Riches Stakes for fillies, kicked into gear in the lane and won by 4 3/4 lengths from Claire's Charm. The Brad Cox trainee remains undefeated after three starts.

Albuquerque

Mine That Star came with a late, four-wide rush to win Sunday's $200,000 Downs at Albuquerque Handicap by 1 3/4 lengths. Deep closer Bender was best of the rest, 1/2 length in front of Unload.

Mine That Star, a 7-year-old entire son of Pioneerof the Nile, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:50.23 with Alfredo Juarez Jr. in the irons.

Advertisement

Aqueduct

Coastal Mission was along in the final sixteenth of Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Forty Niner Stakes to defeat pacesetting Nelson Avenue by 1 length. The 5-year-old Great Notion gelding toured 1 mile on a fast track in 1:36.10 with Arnaldo Bocachica riding for trainer Jeff Runco.

Tarifa got away to a comfortable lead in Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Mother Goose Stakes for 3-year-old fillies and the odds-on favorite, Gun Song, fell a head short of catching her at the end of the 1 1/8 miles.

Runninsonofagun was promoted to victory in Saturday's $175,000 Grade III Bold Ruler Stakes when the stewards ruled he was interfered with by My Buddy B, who had finished first by a nose. My Buddy B was disqualified.

Runninsonofagun, a 5-year-old Gun Runner gelding, got his fifth win in his 20th start.

Santa Anita

Watchtower put a nose in front of odds-on favorite Medoro in the final stride of Sunday's $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Zona Verde finished third as Watchtower, a Demarchelier filly, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:34.35.

Atitian got a smooth trip in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Twilight Derby, saved all the ground into the stretch and grabbed the lead when an opening appeared. The favorite, Stay Hot, took an outside path into the stretch, chased Atitian through the final furlong and came up 1 1/2 lengths short of catching him.

Advertisement

Gulfstream Park

Special Aviator and Bellavinino rallied from far in arrears to finish 1-2 in Saturday's $95,000 Our Dear Peggy Stakes for 2-year-old fillies. Special Aviator, a daughter of Global Campaign, finished a neck in front while negotiating 1 mile on firm turf in 1:35.67.