Oct. 21, 2024 / 10:09 AM

American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Brunacini edges the favorite, Book'em Danno, in Saturday's Perryville Stakes at Keeneland. Photo courtesy of Keeneland
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- With less than two weeks to go to the Breeder's Cup World Championships, North American horse racing fans found plenty of worthy weekend action on the turf and in the 2-year-old ranks.

While it's late for the action to figure in the big races Nov. 1 and 2 at Del Mar, the winners easily could take a major role farther down the calendar and into 2025.

Here's the rundown:

Keeneland

Brunacini got the lead with an outside stretch rally in Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Perryville Stakes for 3-year-olds and held off odds-on favorite Book'em Danno, who had to squeeze through a narrow opening inside rivals.

The margin was a neck with Brunacini, a 28-1 shot, finishing the 7 furlongs on a fast track 1:22.80. The winner was making his third start and first against winners.

Book'em Danno, second to Forever Young in the Group 3 Saudi Derby in February, booked back-to-back defeats for the first time in his 10-race career.

Emery smoothly turned a stalking trip into a 2-length victory in Saturday's $350,000 Grade II Lexus Raven Run Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

The More Than Ready miss, trained by Brad Cox, ran 7 furlongs on the fast main track in 1:23.21 with Tyler Gaffalione up. My Mane Squeeze came from last of 10 to finish second.

On Sunday, Chop Chop stalked the pace in the $300,000 Grade III Rood & Riddle Dowager Stakes for fillies and mares, took over in the stretch and held off long shot Forever After All by a nose.

The 4-year-old City of Light filly, with Luan Machado riding for trainer Brad Cox, finished 1 1/2 miles on firm turf in 2:29.00.

Aqueduct

Child of the Moon rolled from well back in Saturday's $150,000 Athenia Stakes for fillies and mares and outfinished the favorite, Prerequisite, by a neck.

A 4-year-old, French-bred filly by The Grey Gatsby, Child of the Moon ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:48.63, with Manny Franco up for trainer Chad Brown. She is 2-for-3 since arriving from France.

Brown showed the pipeline fueling his East Coast turf prowess remains wide open as he saddled Valuation Metric to win Saturday's $150,000 Awad Stakes for 2-year-olds by a head over the favorite,

Tiz Dashing. Valuation Metric, a Munnings colt, completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.71 with Flavien Prat in the irons for Brown. He got his first win in his third start.

Then on Sunday, Brown sent out Irish-bred Opulent Restraint to win by a nose in the $150,000 Chelsea Flower Stakes for 2-year-old fillies. The Dubawi filly now is 2-for-3.

A flurry of scratches left only four to contest Friday's $150,000 Glen Cove Stakes for 3-year-old fillies and the favorite, Ellen Jay, took advantage with a 1 1/2-length victory.

The Constitution filly, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Flavien Prat, ran 6 furlongs on the firm outer turf course in 1:07.38, according to Equibase.

Run Carson sprinted out to a big lead in Friday's $135,000 Carle Place Stakes for 3-year-olds and coasted home first by 2 1/4 lengths over Live High Live Low. The Maclean's Music colt, with John Velazquez up for trainer Kelsey Danner, reported in 1:06.85 for the 6 furlongs of firm turf.

Woodbine

Dresden Row shot to a daylight lead in the stretch run of Saturday's $135,000 (Canadian) Grade III Ontario Derby and fended off a late bid by Bail Us Out to win by 1/2 length.

The Kentucky-bred but locally trained Lord Nelson colt ran 1 1/8 miles on the all-weather track in 1:49.12, with Ryan Munger up for trainer Lorne Richards. The win was his fifth from eight starts, all at Woodbine.

On Sunday, Unbridled Weather dealt with several challengers before landing the $100,000 (Canadian) Frost King Stakes for Ontario-sired 2-year-olds by a neck over Awesome Rainbow.

And Brengungirl rallied down the lane to win the companion South Ocean Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

Gulfstream Park

Rated by Merit remained undefeated with a 3 1/4-length victory in Saturday's $200,000 Affirmed Division of the Florida Sir Stakes and remains eligible for a sweep. Owner Vinnie Viola said that path is the preferred one for his colt "to get him enough time to show us where he wants to wind up."

Win N Your In avenged a loss as the favorite in the first leg of the filly series with a 4 1/2-length score in Saturday's $200,000 Susan's Girl Division. Trainer Carlos David attributed the earlier defeat to the hot weather that day and said Saturday's conditions suited much better.

Santa Anita

Sumter stalked in Saturday's $80,000 Lure Stakes, took the lead with perfect timing by jockey Mike Smith and had just enough left to hold on to by a neck from Mi Hermano Ramon. Sumter, a 5-year-old War Front gelding, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:32.90.

Parx Racing

Concealed Carry led throughout Saturday's $75,000 M.P. Ballezzi Appreciation Mile and hung on to prevail in a four-horse photo finish. The 5-year-old Competitive Edge gelding ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:39.72.

Pleasanton

Arctic Breeze swept to a 5-lengths, stretch-running win in Saturday's $75,000 Bart Heller Stakes for fillies and mares. The 3-year-old Arrogate filly, taking on older foes, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:51.70.

Remington Park

Friday night was for state-breds on Oklahoma Classics night. The track was fast and the turf was firm.

Inca Empire rallied four-wide to get the lead in the $175,000 Oklahoma Classics Cup and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths over C W Prize.Miss Code West, the heaviest of odds-on favorites, won the $145,000 Distaff Handicap by 4 lengths after a stalking trip through the early furlongs.

Mister Omaha, the favorite, kicked away in the stretch to win the $100,000 Juvenile by 5 1/2 lengths. Elegant Echo rallied five-wide from well back to win the $100,000 Lassie for 2-year-old fillies.

Eakly rated kindly on the lead in the $130,000 Turf Classic Handicap and ran on to win by 2 lengths from Mind Bolt. Odds-on favorite Doudoudowanadance was a gate-to wire winner in the $130,000 Distaff Turf.

Lake Bee pulled off one of the night's few upsets, albeit a minor one, in winning the $130,000 Sprint by 1 lengths over Breakable Code. Take Me Serious, the odds-on favorite, dueled to the lead and drew off to win the $130,000 Distaff Sprint by 3 1/2 lengths.

