Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 21, 2024 / 2:10 PM

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve criticizes referees, says WNBA title was stolen

By Alex Butler

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Coach Cheryl Reeve took aim at referees after the Minnesota Lynx lost to the New York Liberty in the final game of the 2024 WNBA Finals, saying that the crown was "stolen" from her players.

Reeve made the comments at her postgame news conference Sunday in Brooklyn. The Lynx held a 12-point lead before losing 67-62 in overtime at Barclays Center.

Advertisement

The Lynx were called for 21 fouls, compared to the Liberty's 17. The Liberty shot 25 free throws, while the Lynx attempted eight.

"All the headlines will be, 'Reeve cries foul,'" Reeve said. "Bring it on. Bring it on. Because this [expletive] was stolen from us. Bring it on."

Reeve specifically mentioned a foul call on center Alanna Smith with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation. The call sent Liberty forward Breanna Stewart to the line. Stewart made two free throws to tie the score and force overtime.

"I saw a very physical and aggressive New York team," Reeve said. "We know this from being a part of the games for so long that sometimes you get away with this stuff when you're physical and aggressive, and they certainly did. It's a shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this."

Advertisement

Reeve said she thought the officiating "was incredibly disappointing." Lynx star Napheesa Collier said she felt like she was "getting held a little bit." Collier scored a game-high 22 points, but did not attempt a free throw.

"It just doesn't feel right that you lose a series with that level of discrepancy," Reeve said. "We don't have a team that whines and complains and all that stuff.

"Sometimes, it probably hurts us. Maybe being a little more, I don't know, something. But you have a star player like Phee that just -- I don't get it. I don't get how she can be held and go to the basket and get hit, and then a marginal [call], at best, at best, sends their best player to the free throw line.

"I mean, that's tough. It's tough to swallow."

The Lynx and Liberty made just 37.1% and 30.6% of their respective shot attempts. They combined to make just five of 42 three-point attempts. The Lynx went 0 for 6 on field goal attempts in overtime.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Horse racing fans look around the world for top competitions
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Horse racing fans look around the world for top competitions
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The world's richest turf race wound up in a thrilling finish, potential stars shone in Japan and Hong Kong and British Champions Day effectively wound up the English flat racing season.
New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III agree to $112M contract extension
NBA // 2 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III agree to $112M contract extension
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Trey Murphy III agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension.
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7
NFL // 3 hours ago
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk were among key players injured in Week 7 of the NFL season.
American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events
Sports News // 4 hours ago
American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- With the stars of the sport making final preparations for the Breeders' Cup, North American horse racing fans were treated to some weekend action that could spotlight future players.
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx for franchise's first WNBA title
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx for franchise's first WNBA title
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty overcame a slow start and rallied from a dozen-point deficit to force overtime and slip by the Minnesota Lynx for the franchise's first WNBA title.
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
MLB // 7 hours ago
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tommy Edman smacked a third inning fastball into the left field seats for his first homer this postseason to help the Los Angeles Dodgers get past the New York Mets for the final ticket to the World Series.
Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges
NFL // 3 days ago
Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving and possession of a handgun while under the influence after his involvement in a Franklin, Tenn., traffic collision, police told UPI on Friday.
Man faces U.S. charges of burning child with flare at Orlando City soccer match
Soccer // 3 days ago
Man faces U.S. charges of burning child with flare at Orlando City soccer match
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Giovanni Isai Ramirez Reyes was federally charged in connection with an incident that left a child burnt by a flare during an Orlando City soccer match, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said.
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
NFL // 4 days ago
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Drake Maye and Sam Darnold are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7.
Weekend horse racing brings focus to major overseas events
Sports News // 3 days ago
Weekend horse racing brings focus to major overseas events
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- While American racing catches its breath before the Breeders's Cup, international racing heats up this weekend with the AUS$20 million Everest, Champions Day in England and the finale of Japan's Triple Crown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7
Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Daniels, Deshaun Watson among the injured in NFL's Week 7
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges
Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx for franchise's first WNBA title
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx for franchise's first WNBA title
American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events
American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement