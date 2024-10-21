Trending
Oct. 21, 2024 / 9:14 AM

Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Lynx for franchise's first WNBA title

By Alex Butler

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty overcame a slow start and rallied from a dozen-point deficit to force overtime and slip by the Minnesota Lynx for the franchise's first WNBA title.

Stewart, who is now a three-time champion, totaled 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the 67-62 triumph Sunday in Brooklyn. Liberty center Jonquel Jones chipped in 17 points and six rebounds in the Game 5 series finale.

"I've been manifesting this moment for a while," Stewart told reporters. "There is no feeling like it. Credit to Minnesota. They gave us a tough series.

"To be able to bring a championship to New York, the first ever in franchise history, it's an incredible feeling."

Neither team was efficient offensively, with the Lynx and Liberty making just 37.1% and 30.6% of their respective shot attempts. They combined to make just five of 42 3-point attempts. Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu made just 1 of 19 shots. She was 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

"Man, that was ugly, but we found a way to win," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. "I'm really proud of our team, how resilient we were, how we stuck together and how we continued to trust each other."

The Lynx outscored the Liberty 44-38 in the paint, but were out-rebounded 44-33. The game featured five lead changes and was tied five times. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier scored 22 points in the loss. Veteran guard Kayla McBride chipped in 21 points for the Lynx.

The Lynx scored the first six points of the game and carried a 19-10 lead into the second quarter. Collier scored eight points over the first 10 minutes. The Lynx went on to push their lead to 12 points in the second quarter and led 34-27 at halftime.

Stewart and the Liberty jumped back into the game with an 11-1 run, which spanned from late in the second quarter through the first five minutes of the third, and cut the deficit to 35-33.

Center Nyara Sabally, who came off the bench to score 11 points in the second half and overtime, gave the Liberty their first lead on a free throw with 1:57 remaining. The Liberty carried a 47-44 advantage into the fourth quarter, but exchanged the lead three times with their foes down the final stretch of regulation. Stewart made two free throws with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Veteran forward Leonie Fiebich made a corner 3-pointer just seconds into the bonus period for a 63-60 advantage and the Liberty never trailed again. Sabally stole the ball from the Lynx and made a layup less than two minutes later. Stewart then sank two more free throws in the final seconds to ice the victory.

The Lynx went 0 for 6 on field goal attempts in overtime.

Jones, who averaged 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds en route to WNBA Finals MVP honors, made 56.1% of her shots in the series. Stewart, who also won WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020 while with the Seattle Storm, averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds in the 2024 WNBA Finals.

American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events
Sports News // 8 minutes ago
American horse racing fans looked for future prospects in weekend events
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- With the stars of the sport making final preparations for the Breeders' Cup, North American horse racing fans were treated to some weekend action that could spotlight future players.
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
MLB // 2 hours ago
Tommy Edman, Dodgers eliminate Mets, advance to World Series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Tommy Edman smacked a third inning fastball into the left field seats for his first homer this postseason to help the Los Angeles Dodgers get past the New York Mets for the final ticket to the World Series.
Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on traffic, weapon, DUI charges
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving and possession of a handgun while under the influence after his involvement in a Franklin, Tenn., traffic collision, police told UPI on Friday.
Man faces U.S. charges of burning child with flare at Orlando City soccer match
Soccer // 2 days ago
Man faces U.S. charges of burning child with flare at Orlando City soccer match
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Giovanni Isai Ramirez Reyes was federally charged in connection with an incident that left a child burnt by a flare during an Orlando City soccer match, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said.
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
NFL // 3 days ago
Maye, Darnold among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7
MIAMI, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Drake Maye and Sam Darnold are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7.
Weekend horse racing brings focus to major overseas events
Sports News // 3 days ago
Weekend horse racing brings focus to major overseas events
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- While American racing catches its breath before the Breeders's Cup, international racing heats up this weekend with the AUS$20 million Everest, Champions Day in England and the finale of Japan's Triple Crown.
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 4 days ago
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
Saints' Alvin Kamara sides with disgruntled fans after fifth consecutive loss
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints' Alvin Kamara sides with disgruntled fans after fifth consecutive loss
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Running back Alvin Kamara sided with disgruntled fans after the Denver Broncos handed his New Orleans Saints a fifth-consecutive loss, saying he also would head for the exits early if he were a spectator.
Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets
MLB // 3 days ago
Betts' big night, Ohtani blast give L.A. Dodgers 3-1 NLCS lead over N.Y. Mets
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts recorded four hits and four RBIs, while Shohei Ohtani homered for the second-consecutive game, fueling a lopsided Game 4 win over the New York Mets and giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the NLCS.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein breaks hand, out 5-6 weeks
NBA // 3 days ago
Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein breaks hand, out 5-6 weeks
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein fractured a bone in his left hand and will be out for at least five to six weeks, the team announced Thursday.
