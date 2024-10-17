Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Sabrina Ionescu dribbled on the half court logo, lunged forward, stepped to her left and made a clutch 28-foot game-winning 3-pointer to give the New York Liberty a 2-1 lead on the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals.

The shot fell through the net with just on e second remaining, bringing an 80-77 Game 3 triumph Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ionescu and the Liberty are one win away from winning their first title.

Advertisement

"I don't even really remember it," Ionescu said of her long-distance heave. "I had to go look at the video really quickly to see how far it was.

"In the timeout, [coach Sandy Brondello] kind of was just like, 'you're going to shoot the shot.'"

Ionescu was one of three Liberty players to score 13 points in the game, joining guard Leonie Fiebich and center Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP. Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 30 points and chipped in 11 rebounds for the top-seeded Liberty.

Advertisement

The Liberty outshot the Lynx 45.9% to 38.7%. Stewart scored 22 points in the second half, including a run of 13-consecutive points. Ionescu chipped in 11 over the final 20 minutes.

The game had just two lead changes and was tied five times. The Lynx led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, but were outscored 45-34 in the second half.

"I think we were all kind of just waiting for our moment, waiting for the script to flip a little bit," Stewart said. "They punched us in the face in the first quarter and we continued to wear them down."

The Lynx carried a 62-61 lead into the fourth quarter. The Liberty tied the score twice in the first four minutes. Jones hit a layup with 1:31 remaining for a 74-73 Liberty lead. Ionescu made a 3-pointer on the next Liberty possession for a four-point edge.

Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining, tying the score at 77-77. The Liberty then called time-out ahead of their final possession.

Lynx guard Kayla McBride faced off with the Ionescu as she dribbled near half court. The All-NBA guard did several crossovers before pulling off a hesitation move and bolting to her left. She then stepped onto her left foot and released her heroic heave.

Advertisement

"Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't," Ionescu said. "But I've practices that shot a thousand times, in my head, on the court. I feel like that's something, that as athletes, you put yourself in that position to want to be able to make a shot.

"And obviously we don't win that game without Stewy."

McBride failed to get off a shot before the final buzzer sounded on the game's last possession.

Ionescu made 5 of 12 shot attempts, including 3 of 8 3-point shots. She also totaled six assists and five rebounds. Collier scored 22 points for the Lynx. McBride made five 3-pointers en route to 19 points.

Game 4 of the best-of-five game series will be at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Minneapolis., airing on ESPN. Game 5, if necessary, will be Sunday in Brooklyn.