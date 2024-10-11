Cameron, Cayden Boozer, prized basketball recruits, commit to Duke

Christopher Columbus High School forward Cameron Boozer (pictured) and his brother Cayden will play college basketball at Duke next season. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

MIAMI, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer and two of the top basketball recruits in the class of 2025, committed to Duke, the twin brothers announced Friday. The Boozers, who attend Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, posted the announcements on their social media platforms.

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 246-pound forward, is the No. 2 player in the 2025 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings.

Cayden Boozer is a 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard, is No. 17.

The twins won three-consecutive state championships at Columbus. Cameron Boozer also ranks No. 2 in the 247 Sports rankings for the class. Cayden Boozer ranks No. 21 on that list.

"Since I've always had my brother by my side, I've known that I can get through anything because I've always had someone I can trust," Cayden Boozer told Sports Illustrated.

"I won't be able to have that if we're not on the same team in the NBA, which is probably unlikely, but I'm going to savor these moments while they last."

The Boozer twins received offers from Miami, Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida, among others. Cameron Boozer is projected as a Top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

They will now follow the path of their famous father, who was a high school All-American and attended Duke from 1999 through 2001 and won a championship with the Blue Devils in 2001.

He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2002 NBA Draft. The two-time All-Star spent 13 years in the NBA.

"I'm proud of them," Carlos Boozer told ESPN, when asked about his sons. "They've worked their butts off for this moment. Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing.

"They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."