Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis, cites 'difficult years'

Rafael Nadal won his final French Open singles title in 2022.

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, will retire after the Davis Cup in November in Malaga, Spain, he announced Thursday. The "King of Clay" will step away with more than 1,000 career singles victories, including 22 Grand Slam titles. Nadal, who battled nagging injuries over the last several seasons, cited those "difficult years" in his video announcement on social media. Advertisement

"I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," Nadal said in a in the video, which he posted to Instagram and X.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that takes me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end."

Nadal's 22 Grand Slam singles crowns rank No. 2 in men's tennis history, trailing only Serbian Novak Djokovic (24). The 38-year-old Spaniard won the French Open 14 times, the most titles for a men's or women's player at any single Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal also won a record 81 consecutive matches on clay surfaces from 2005 to 2007. He won the French Open nine times in 10 years from 2005 to 2014. He also won the U.S. Open four times and claimed two titles apiece at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Nadal made his professional tennis debut in 2001. He held the No. 1 ranking for 209 weeks and finished the year as the world's top player five times.

"I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," Nadal said.

"But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I've come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004.

"I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry."

Nadal's trophy case also includes two tennis gold medals, with a singles title at Beijing 2008 and doubles crown at Rio 2016. He also helped Spain win four Davis Cup titles.

Dozens of tennis players, including longtime Swiss rival Roger Federer, and other athletes from around the world commented on Nadal's announcement Thursday on social media.

"What a career, Rafa," Federer wrote on Instagram. "I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love.

"It's been an absolute honor."

Nadal thanked "the entire tennis industry," including his rivals, colleagues, team, family and friends for the roles they played in his career.

"Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true," Nadal said. "I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way I can only end by saying, a thousand thanks to you all. See you soon."

Nadal and Spain will face the Netherlands at the Davis Cup on Nov. 19 in Malaga.