Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 9, 2024 / 8:35 AM

Napheesa Collier leads Lynx past Sun, secures WNBA Finals ticket

By Alex Butler

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Napheesa Collier was a deft dancer, using expert footwork to parry foes while sinking shots from all over the court to lead the Minnesota Lynx past the Connecticut Sun and into the 2024 WNBA Finals.

The Lynx forward scored a game-high 27 points in the 88-77 triumph in Game 5 of the semifinal series Tuesday in Minneapolis. Collier and the Lynx will now meet the New York Liberty in the title series.

Advertisement

"The job's not done," Collier told reporters. "We want to continue on."

Collier made 10 of 16 shots and chipped in 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Lynx guard Courtney Williams added 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the victory.

The Lynx outshot the Sun 49.3% to 38.5%. They also held an edge of 40-26 in points in the paint and led by as many as 24 points.

"I can't tell you how badly our staff wanted this for them," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "This group has really been a special group."

The Sun opened the game on a 7-2 run, but the Lynx responded with a 12-2 surge and never trailed again. Lynx guard Kayla McBride scored 10 points in the first quarter. The Lynx outscored the Sun 53-34 in the first half. The Sun edged the Lynx 14-12 in the third quarter and 29-23 in the fourth, but could not close the deficit.

Advertisement

Sun star forward Alyssa Thomas made just 2 of 6 shots and scored seven points in the loss. Veteran guard DiJonai Carrington led the Sun with 17 points.

The Liberty will host the Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Brooklyn. Game 2 will be Sunday in Brooklyn. The series will air on ESPN and ABC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hired as Red Bull's head of soccer
Soccer // 22 minutes ago
Ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hired as Red Bull's head of soccer
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Red Bull hired former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to serve as its head of global soccer, the company announced Wednesday.
Tatis homer, 6-run inning helps Padres beat Dodgers for NLDS lead
MLB // 1 hour ago
Tatis homer, 6-run inning helps Padres beat Dodgers for NLDS lead
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. belted a 396-foot, two-run homer to highlight a six-run second inning and help the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series.
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
MLB // 19 hours ago
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant, who was known for his unique windup and dominance on the mound, has died, the MLB franchise announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
MIAMI, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tank Bigsby, Tyron Tracy Jr. and Rico Dowdle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
New York Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after 2-3 start
NFL // 21 hours ago
New York Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after 2-3 start
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Jets fired coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start to their 2024 NFL season, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured
NFL // 1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes totaled 331 yards through the air and Kareem Hunt eclipsed 100 on the ground to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints and improve their record to a perfect 5-0.
Orlando Magic sign center Wendell Carter Jr. to $59M contract extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Orlando Magic sign center Wendell Carter Jr. to $59M contract extension
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic signed center Wendell Carter Jr. to a contract extension, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced.
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane were among the NFL players injured in Week 5.
Arc weekend in Paris likely provided some Breeders' Cup contenders
Sports News // 1 day ago
Arc weekend in Paris likely provided some Breeders' Cup contenders
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- While American racing focused on a plethora of domestic "Win and You're In" races for the Breeders' Cup program, there were five more of the same being run during the weekend in Paris.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
NFL // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate operations to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida's west coast, the team announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
Legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83
New York Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after 2-3 start
New York Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after 2-3 start
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement