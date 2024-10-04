Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 4, 2024 / 2:12 PM

Wisconsin Badgers top running back Chez Mellusi leaves team to focus on health

By Alex Butler

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Running back Chez Mellusi, the Wisconsin Badgers' leading rusher, is stepping away from the team to focus on getting healthy after battling injuries, the school announced Friday.

"We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy," the Badgers said in a statement.

Advertisement

"He's endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn't responded the way he expected. We're here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he'll be back on the football field again one day."

Mellusi leads the Badgers with 56 carries and 232 rushing yards through four games. He also is tied for the team lead in touchdowns, with three. The sixth-year senior tore his ACL in 2021, broke an arm in 2022 and sustained breaks to a leg and ankle last season, resulting in a nine-game absence.

Mellusi started his collegiate career at Clemson. He transferred to Wisconsin in 2021. He totaled 815 yards and five scores on 173 carries in his firs season with the Badgers. Mellusi totaled 473 rushing yards and two scores in 2022. He logged 306 yards and four scores last season.

Advertisement

His departure marks another significant loss for the 2-2 Badgers, who already are playing without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He sustained a season-ending ACL tear in the Badgers' 42-10 loss to top-ranked Alabama (3-0) on Sept. 14 in Madison, Wis.

Tawee Walker, Cade Yacamelli and Darrion Dupree are the top rushers who remain on the Badgers roster. The Badgers will host Purdue (1-3) at noon EDT Saturday in Madison.

Read More

Latest Headlines

James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 2 days ago
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- James Conner is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 5.
N.Y. Giants rookie Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol; out versus Seattle Seahawks
NFL // 1 hour ago
N.Y. Giants rookie Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol; out versus Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol and will not play in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
Cincinnati Reds hire veteran manager Terry Francona
MLB // 5 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds hire veteran manager Terry Francona
CINCINNATI, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Terry Francona ended his brief retirement from baseball to accept a new role as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, the franchise announced Friday.
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 2 days ago
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy and Allen Lazard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football campaign.
20 Breeders' Cup qualifiers, five on Arc card in France, in weekend racing
Sports News // 5 hours ago
20 Breeders' Cup qualifiers, five on Arc card in France, in weekend racing
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The biggest weekend of Breeders's Cup preps has 15 "Win and You're In" races in New York, Kentucky and California and five more in France on the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe program.
Kirk Cousins leads Falcons past Buccaneers with record 509-yard performance
NFL // 6 hours ago
Kirk Cousins leads Falcons past Buccaneers with record 509-yard performance
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins carried the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for a franchise-record 509 yards, including a game-winning 45-yard touchdown toss to KhaDarel Hodge, to spark an electric overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series
MLB // 7 hours ago
Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are headed to the National League Division Series for the first time in nearly a decade, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead home run from Pete Alonso against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Several Green Bay Packers pass catchers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL legends Chad Johnson, James Harrison to fight in MMA bout
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL legends Chad Johnson, James Harrison to fight in MMA bout
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NFL legends Chad Johnson and James Harrison are set to square off in a mixed martial arts bout early next year, they announced on social media.
Fantasy football: Cade Otton among 4 must-start Week 5 tight ends
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Cade Otton among 4 must-start Week 5 tight ends
MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Cade Otton is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Cade Otton among 4 must-start Week 5 tight ends
Fantasy football: Cade Otton among 4 must-start Week 5 tight ends
Fields, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5
Fields, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5
Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series
Pete Alonso's dramatic 3-run homer sends N.Y. Mets to division series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement