Wisconsin Badgers top running back Chez Mellusi leaves team to focus on health

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Running back Chez Mellusi, the Wisconsin Badgers' leading rusher, is stepping away from the team to focus on getting healthy after battling injuries, the school announced Friday.

"We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy," the Badgers said in a statement.

"He's endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn't responded the way he expected. We're here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he'll be back on the football field again one day."

Mellusi leads the Badgers with 56 carries and 232 rushing yards through four games. He also is tied for the team lead in touchdowns, with three. The sixth-year senior tore his ACL in 2021, broke an arm in 2022 and sustained breaks to a leg and ankle last season, resulting in a nine-game absence.

Mellusi started his collegiate career at Clemson. He transferred to Wisconsin in 2021. He totaled 815 yards and five scores on 173 carries in his firs season with the Badgers. Mellusi totaled 473 rushing yards and two scores in 2022. He logged 306 yards and four scores last season.

His departure marks another significant loss for the 2-2 Badgers, who already are playing without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He sustained a season-ending ACL tear in the Badgers' 42-10 loss to top-ranked Alabama (3-0) on Sept. 14 in Madison, Wis.

Tawee Walker, Cade Yacamelli and Darrion Dupree are the top rushers who remain on the Badgers roster. The Badgers will host Purdue (1-3) at noon EDT Saturday in Madison.