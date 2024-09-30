Breeders' Cup Classic shapes up with big international challenge

1 of 3 | Subsanador (C) wins the $1 million California Crown and a "Win and You're In" ticket to the Breeders' Cup Classic. Benoit Photography, courtesy of Santa Anita

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- November's Breeders' Cup Classic, often a defining race for the American Horse of the Year, is shaping up as a very international event after a busy and important weekend of racing. Two of the top preps for the Classic, one of them a "Win and You're In" event, were won by horses recently purchased by Wathnan Racing, a recent creation spearheaded by the Amir of Qatar. Advertisement

Either of both could show up in the big race Nov. 2 at Del Mar -- which does expect the winner of the Epsom Derby and three top horses from Japan.

There also were "Win and You're In" races in multiple other divisions and hot 2-year-old action in England and Ireland.

Classic

Subsanador hooked up with two Bob Baffert trainees, National Treasure and Newgate, in the final sixteenth in Saturday's $1 million Grade I California Crown, prevailing by a head and a nose over those rivals.

Subsanador, an Argentine-bred, was bought by Wathnan from his South American owners after finishing second in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap in March. He finished the 1 1/8-mile California Crown in 1:48.68 with "Big Money" Mike Smith up.

None of the top three did serious damage to prospects for the Breeders' Cup Classic although only Subsanador earned the "Win and You're In" spot in that race.

At Churchill Downs, Hit Show rallied from mid-pack in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Lukas Classic, dueled with pacesetting Cooke Creek and prevailed by a head over that rival.

Hit Show, a 4-year-old Candy Ride colt, finished the 1 1/8 miles on a sloppy track in 1:50.44 with Florent Geroux riding for trainer Brad Cox. Hit Show was sold to Wathnan by his breeders, Gary and Mary West, after he won the Grade III West Virginia Governor's Stakes in his last start.

While they're traditional preps for the Classic, neither Subsanador nor Hit Show is a lock to contest the big race. Watch for developments.

Also in the division: Tapit Trice rallied by Skippylongstocking in the final sixteenth to win Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Woodward at Aqueduct by 3/4 length. And Most Wanted captured Sunday's $400,000 Grade III Oklahoma Derby by 1 length for the same connections a Hit Show.

Japan's Forever Young, Ushba Tesoro and Derma Sotogake and Ireland's City of Troy all are targeting the Classic, too.

Dirt Mile

Three Technique came from last of four to win Saturday's $400,000 Grade III Ack Ack at Churchill Downs by 1 1/2 lengths, earning a "Win and You're In" spot in the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

Distaff

Sugar Fish won Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Zenyatta Stakes at Santa Anita by 1 1/2 lengths over Alpha Bella. Alpine Princess took Sunday's $200,000 Remington Park Oaks by 9 3/4 lengths -- another triumph for Brad Cox and Florent Geroux.

Sprint

Mufasa sprinted away from the rest of the field in the stretch run of Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Vosburgh at Aqueduct, winning by 4 1/4 lengths over Scotland, and earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Straight No Chaser was a 6 1/4-length victor in Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Santa Anita Sprint Championship.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Ways and Means powered away from rivals in the stretch run in Sunday's $250,000 Grade II Gallant Bloom Stakes at Aqueduct and won by 4 lengths as the odds-on favorite.

The 3-year-old Practical Joke filly, trained by Chad Brown for Klaravich Stables, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:15.46 under Flavien Prat.

Turf

Far Bridge took the inside route in the stretch run to win Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct. War Like Goddess, seeing a three-peat in the event, rallied outside stretch leader Silver Knott but couldn't get by the winner in the late going.

At Santa Anita, Cabo Spirit led all the way to a 1-length victory in Saturday's $750,000 Grade II John Henry Turf Championship. The 5-year-old Pioneerof the Nile gelding finished the 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.26.

Turf Mile

Johannes came from off the pace to win Saturday's $200,000 Grade II City of Hope Mile, a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile, by 1 1/4 lengths over late-running Almendares.

Another Mystery, an 8-year-old Temple City gelding trained by Chris Block for his family-run Team Block, defeated a solid field in the resurrected Carey Memorial on Sunday at Hawthorne Race Course.

Turf Sprint

First Peace, utilizing a daring move through a small inside gap in the stretch run, won Saturday's $750,000 Grade II Eddie D. Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over Air Force Red. Toupie took the $100,000 Unzip Me Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at the same trip.

Juvenile Turf

Zulu Kingdom won Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Pilgrim at Aqueduct, earning a "Win and You're In" berth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. Pascaline took Saturday's off-the-turf $150,000 Laurel Futurity.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Saturday's $150,000 Selima Stakes came off the Laurel Park turf and went to Pure Majestic.

Sunday's $200,000 Grade II Miss Grillo was scrapped by Aqueduct because of weather. The race was to have been a "Win and You're In" for the John Deere Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Most Handsome opened a big lead in the stretch in Saturday's $95,000 Hollywood Beach Stakes at Gulfstream Park and survived a late bid from Mila's Wish to win by a head. The Neolithic gelding ran 5 furlongs on the all-weather track in 57.60 seconds after the event was shifted from the turf.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Long Shot Lugal got the lead heading up the stretch incline in Sunday's Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse and held off Toshin Macau to win by a neck. Namura Clair was third.

Last year's winner, Mama Cocha, finished fourth. Mad Cool, winner of the other Japanese Grade 1 sprint, the Takamatsunomiya Kinen, reported 12th. Two Hong Kong raiders, Victor the Winner and Mugen, got home sixth and 13th, respectively.

England / Ireland

On Saturday at Newmarket, Lake Victoria, saddled by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore forces, remained undefeated after four starts with a win in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.

But Coolmore then saw its heavily favored Whistlejacket beaten into second by Godolphin's Shadow of Light in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes for 2-year-old colts. Both were at 6 furlongs.

At the Curragh in Ireland, Apples and Bananas held off the Aidan O'Brien-trained favorite Antelope Canyon to win the featured Goffs Million for 2-year-olds going 7 furlongs.

On Friday at Newmarket, Coolmore's Bubbling won the Group 2 Rockfell Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs by 2 1/4 lengths over Serving With Style.

Australia

It was Godolphin 1-2 in Saturday's Group 1 James Squire Golden Rose for 3-year-olds at Rosehill Gardens as last year's 2-year-old champion Broadsiding edged Traffic Warden in the final jumps. Mayfair and Storm Boy were third and fourth.

It was the fifth straight win, including three Group 1's, for Broadsiding, a Too Darn Hot colt.