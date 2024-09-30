Trending
Sept. 30, 2024 / 7:40 PM

Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Hall of Famer, dies of brain cancer at 58

By Sheri Walsh
NBA Hall of Famer and NBA global ambassador Dikembe Mutombo, known for his "infectious smile" and "signature finger wag," died Monday from brain cancer at the age of 58. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI Photo
1 of 5 | NBA Hall of Famer and NBA global ambassador Dikembe Mutombo, known for his "infectious smile" and "signature finger wag," died Monday from brain cancer at the age of 58. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI Photo | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Fame center and global ambassador Dikembe Mutombo, known for his "infectious smile, his deep booming voice and signature finger wag," died Monday from brain cancer at the age of 58.

Mutombo, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022, was surrounded by his family when he died, the NBA said.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote Monday in a statement.

Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets over the course of 18 seasons.

"It's a sad day, especially for us Africans and really the whole world because you know because other than what is accomplished on the basketball court I think he was even better off the court," Philadelphia 76ers' player Joel Embiid told reporters Monday.

"The Nuggets organization is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Denver Nuggets legend and NBA icon Dikembe Mutombo" and the Atlanta Hawks "are deeply saddened by the news of Dikembe Mutombo's passing," were among his teams' tributes posted to social media Monday on news of the NBA star's death.

Mutombo is one of three players to win NBA's Defensive Player of the Year four times. He was also an eight-time NBA All-Star.

The seven-foot, two-inch center played college basketball at Georgetown University and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets as the fourth pick in the 1991 draft. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Mutombo's defensive moves dominated the 1994 playoffs and helped lead the No. 8 seed Nuggets to a first-ever upset of a No. 1 seed, the Seattle Supersonics. Sonics head coach admitted Mutombo intimidated his team as he blocked a record 31 shots in the series.

"He got in our players' heads at the very beginning and never left," said Sonics coach George Karl.

Mutombo ended his career with 3,289 blocks, second only to Hakeem Olajuwon with 3,830.

In 1997, Mutombo started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in the Congo. He also served on the boards of Special Olympics International, the National Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF and the CDC Foundation.

After retiring from the game, Mutombo served as an ambassador for the NBA.

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa," Silver said.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about Dikembe's passing," NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan said Monday. "He was a defensive force on the court who changed the way the game of basketball is played. But more importantly, Dikembe truly changed the world and improved countless lives through his humanitarian work in Africa. I will especially miss his booming laugh."

"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life," Silver added.

"On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back."

