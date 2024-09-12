Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 12, 2024 / 8:14 AM

A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA scoring record, leads Aces past Caitlin Clark's Fever

By Alex Butler

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson dribbled and stopped at free throw line, rising and hitting a first-half jump shot to set a new WNBA single-season scoring record while leading the Las Vegas Aces past the Indiana Fever.

Wilson entered Wednesday with 929 points this season, trailing only Jewell Loyd's record total (939) from 2023. She poured in 27 to set the new league mark against the Fever in Indianapolis. Wilson made 11 of 28 attempts and logged 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in the 86-75 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Advertisement

"I'm so grateful to be able to play with just selfless women," Wilson told reporters. "They give it their all every single day and they're their pure selves. That's what I love the most.

"My teammates are the heartbeat that get me going. I don't get zero points without them passing me the basketball."

The Fever started the game on a 7-0 run, but the Aces ended the first quarter with a 12-5 surge to carry a 20-18 advantage into the second. Wilson scored 10-consecutive points for the Aces as part of the first-quarter rally.

Advertisement

The Aces opened the second quarter with a 10-3 run. They led 39-30 with 26 seconds remaining in the first half when Wilson sank her record-setting jump shot from the left elbow.

The Aces held a 41-32 lead at the break. The Fever held a 25-23 scoring edge in the third quarter, but the Aces and Wilson responded with 11 points over the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

Veteran forward Alysha Clark and guard Tiffany Hayes scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, off the Aces bench. Aces guard Chelsea Gray logged 11 points and four assists.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the loss. Clark made just 6 of 22 shot attempts, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range, for 16 points for the Fever.

The Aces (23-13) hold the No. 4 spot in the WNBA standings with four games remaining in the regular season. The Fever (19-18), who also already clinched a playoff spot, sit at No. 6 in the standings.

The Aces will face the Fever again at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Indianapolis.

"I'm honestly proud of how we did," Clark said of the Fever's effort. "I thought we were pretty resilient and hopefully we can shoot a little better on Friday."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor, Pollard among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 18 hours ago
Taylor, Pollard among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football running backs
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 2.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to sit out vs. Buffalo Bills
NFL // 21 hours ago
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to sit out vs. Buffalo Bills
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will not play against the Buffalo Bills because of a chest injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
NFL sets record with average 21 million viewers per game in Week 1
NFL // 22 hours ago
NFL sets record with average 21 million viewers per game in Week 1
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An average of 21 million viewers per game tuned in to NFL matchups in Week 1, setting a viewership record for the opening-week slate, the league announced Wednesday.
Samuel, London among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 23 hours ago
Samuel, London among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Deebo Samuel and Drake London are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football campaign.
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Likely among top add/drops for Week 2
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Likely among top add/drops for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield and Isaiah Likely are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Citing 'misguided power,' Miami Dolphins urge action against officers who detained Tyreek Hill
NFL // 1 day ago
Citing 'misguided power,' Miami Dolphins urge action against officers who detained Tyreek Hill
MIAMI, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins responded to release of body camera footage of police detaining Tyreek Hill, urging officials to take "strong action" against the officers involved.
Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel help San Francisco 49ers ground N.Y. Jets
NFL // 2 days ago
Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel help San Francisco 49ers ground N.Y. Jets
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Veteran backup Jordan Mason stepped in for an injured Christian McCaffrey and ran for a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown, helping the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets in the NFL's Week 1 finale.
Adam Sandler, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests
NFL // 2 days ago
Adam Sandler, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Sandler, coaching icon Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones will guest star on the first "ManningCast" edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says
NFL // 2 days ago
Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A police officer "redirected" Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill to the ground because he was uncooperative during a traffic stop outside of Hard Rock Stadium, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association said Monday.
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown sustained a knee injury that will require surgery, and he could miss the remainder of the season, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Samuel, London among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Samuel, London among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Taylor, Pollard among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football running backs
Taylor, Pollard among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football running backs
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to sit out vs. Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to sit out vs. Buffalo Bills
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Likely among top add/drops for Week 2
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Likely among top add/drops for Week 2
NFL sets record with average 21 million viewers per game in Week 1
NFL sets record with average 21 million viewers per game in Week 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement