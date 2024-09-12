A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA scoring record, leads Aces past Caitlin Clark's Fever

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson dribbled and stopped at free throw line, rising and hitting a first-half jump shot to set a new WNBA single-season scoring record while leading the Las Vegas Aces past the Indiana Fever.

Wilson entered Wednesday with 929 points this season, trailing only Jewell Loyd's record total (939) from 2023. She poured in 27 to set the new league mark against the Fever in Indianapolis. Wilson made 11 of 28 attempts and logged 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in the 86-75 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I'm so grateful to be able to play with just selfless women," Wilson told reporters. "They give it their all every single day and they're their pure selves. That's what I love the most.

"My teammates are the heartbeat that get me going. I don't get zero points without them passing me the basketball."

The Fever started the game on a 7-0 run, but the Aces ended the first quarter with a 12-5 surge to carry a 20-18 advantage into the second. Wilson scored 10-consecutive points for the Aces as part of the first-quarter rally.

The Aces opened the second quarter with a 10-3 run. They led 39-30 with 26 seconds remaining in the first half when Wilson sank her record-setting jump shot from the left elbow.

The Aces held a 41-32 lead at the break. The Fever held a 25-23 scoring edge in the third quarter, but the Aces and Wilson responded with 11 points over the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

Veteran forward Alysha Clark and guard Tiffany Hayes scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, off the Aces bench. Aces guard Chelsea Gray logged 11 points and four assists.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the loss. Clark made just 6 of 22 shot attempts, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range, for 16 points for the Fever.

The Aces (23-13) hold the No. 4 spot in the WNBA standings with four games remaining in the regular season. The Fever (19-18), who also already clinched a playoff spot, sit at No. 6 in the standings.

The Aces will face the Fever again at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Indianapolis.

"I'm honestly proud of how we did," Clark said of the Fever's effort. "I thought we were pretty resilient and hopefully we can shoot a little better on Friday."