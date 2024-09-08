Dominant Jannik Sinner overwhelms Taylor Fritz in U.S. Open final

1 of 6 | Jannik Sinner of Italy kisses the winners trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner slid his shoes to the outer limits of the court while wildly whipping his long limbs and racket for wicked winners, overwhelming Taylor Fritz on Sunday for the U.S. Open men's singles tilte. The top-ranked Italian improved to 55-5, with six titles and two Grand Slam triumphs this season with the 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory in Flushing, N.Y. Advertisement

"This title for me means so much," Sinner said on the ESPN broadcast.

Sinner now holds a perfect 6-0 record in tour-level finals this year and improved to 23-2 in majors this season.

"The work never stops," Sinner said. "I know I can still improve, as we saw today, a couple of things. But you have to be proud with what you have and the rest you have to work for it. I can't wait for my continued process."

Sinner broke Fritz's serve six times in the 2-hour, 16-minute meeting. He also totaled just 21 unforced errors, compared to 34 for his foe. Fritz edged Sinner 10-6 in aces and 29-23 in winners in his first Grand Slam final appearance.

Advertisement

Sinner broke Fritz's first serve and held for a 2-0 lead to start the match. Fritz then held in the third game, broke Sinner in the fourth and held once again to take his first lead (3-2) of the afternoon.

Sinner responded with a hold to tie the match. He then broke Fritz for a second time and held for a 5-2 advantage. He broke Fritz again in the ninth game to win set point.

Sinner and Fritz both held their serves through the first eight games of the second set. Sinner held again in the ninth game before breaking Fritz for a fourth time to win another point.

Sinner continued his hot streak by holding to win his fifth-consecutive game to open the final set. The Italian and American each held their serves through the first six games of the set.

Fritz broke Sinner in the seventh game to take another lead. He held in the eighth and appeared determined to extend the match, but Sinner won the final four games, with two more breaks down the stretch, securing his second Grand Slam win of 2024.

He earned championship point when Fritz hit his final forehand return into the net. Sinner celebrated by closing his eyes and lifting his arms before taking a long exhale. He then joined his team for an emotional embrace.

Advertisement

Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, will rise from No. 7 to No. 5 in the world because of his run in Flushing. He also earned a $1.8 million second-place prize. Sinner cashed in for $3.6 million, the same prize won by women's champion Aryna Sabalenka.

