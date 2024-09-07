Florida high school football player dies after collapsing on field

Chance Gainer, an 18-year-old football player for Port St. Joe, Fla., High School, has died after collapsing on the field during a game on Friday, school officials confirmed. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Florida high school football player has died after collapsing on the field during a game, school officials confirmed Saturday. Chance Gainer, a senior at Port St. Joe, Fla., High School, is dead after Friday's incident, according to Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton. Advertisement

"The tragic loss of Chance Gainer, a senior at Port St. Joe High School, has left our community in profound sorrow," Norton said in a statement issued to media outlets. "He was a remarkable athlete, a beloved teammate, and an overall exceptional young man who loved Jesus."

Gainer collapsed on the field during the third quarter as his team played against Liberty County High School on its field in Bristol, Fla., according to Liberty County Superintendent of Schools Kyle Peddie.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Calhoun Liberty Hospital where he later died. After the game, our LC players were told of the death," he said, adding that counselors have been lined up for Monday morning "to assist our students who need encouragement and/or assistance."

Port St. Joe High School Principal Sissy Godwin described Gainer as quiet but exuding warmth, saying, "You may not have heard Chance in the crowd, but you could see his smile from across the room."

Advertisement

School staff and friends, and community clergy gathered at Port St Joe High School following the tragedy.

"Please keep Chance's parents -- J. J. and Gal Gainer, his siblings and extended family, friends, teammates, and coaches in your prayers," Norton said. "We want the Gainer family to feel that they are not alone in this heartbreaking moment."