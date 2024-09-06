Lots of big weekend horse racing action on the turf; Breeders' Cup visits Korea

1 of 2 | Integration, shown winning the 2023 Hill Prince Stakes, is favored in Saturday's Kentucky Downs Turf Cup, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf. Photo by Walter Wlodarczyk/Coglianese Photography, courtesy of NYRA)

Colonial Downs is on the turf for the Virginia Derby and Oaks. And Del Mar soldiers on with some big grass races of its own. Two-year-olds take their chances on both turf and dirt.

On the international scene, Sunday's Moulin de Longchamp looks like one of the best mile races of the European season. There's the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" Challenge program spreads its influence to Seoul, Korea for two races.

Let's go green.

Turf

Integration, second in the Grade I Arlington Million in his last start, ranks No. 1 on the morning line for Saturday's $2 million Grade II Kentucky Downs Turf Cup, a "Win and You're In" for the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf.

The Quality Road colt, trained by Shug McGaughey is 8-5 on the line with the closest competitor the Irish import Chief Little Rock at 4-1.

Deterministic is the morning-line pick in Saturday's $500,000 Grade III New Kent County Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs. The Liam's Map colt was on the Triple Crown trail early this year, but seems to have found new life on green course, finishing a solid third in the Grade I Saratoga Derby Invitational in his last start.

Saturday's $150,000 Colonial Cup at Colonial Downs is 1 1/2 miles with Webslinger the odds-on favorite.

Filly & Mare Turf

Didia and Anisette stand out among seven entries for Saturday's $250,000 Grade II John C. Mabee at Del Mar.

Saturday's $2 million Grade III Kentucky Downs Ladies Marathon is another right tossup with nine entries, at least half of whom seem to have every chance.

One of the 13 fillies lining up is going to win Saturday's $250,000 Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs. The oddsmaker couldn't figure out which of them will do it. Neither can we. Lots of quality, though.

Safeen led from the early going in Thursday's $500,000 Jeff Ruby One Dreamer at Kentucky Downs and held off She's Lookin Lucky by a head under the wire. Both were last seen at Ellis Park.

Turf Sprint

Cogburn has won five of his last six starts with the only loss in that stretch coming in the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint last year's Grade II Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint. He returns as the 6-5 favorite in Saturday's $2 million renewal of that event, looking to improve on that and secure a "Win and You're In" spot for the Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

There are full fields with no standout in Saturday's $2 million Grade I Franklin-Simpson Stakes for 3-year-olds and Saturday's $2 million Grade II Music City Stakes at Kentucky Downs.

Saturday's $150,000 Da Hoss Stakes at Colonial Downs features another of those South African horses sent over early this year to target the Breeders' Cup. This one is Isivunguvungu, which means "storm" in a Zulu language. The faves here, though, are Dream Shake, Nothing Better and Run Carson.

Turf Mile

Ancient Rome, last year's winner, is the morning-line pick among 11 in Saturday's $2 million Grade III Mint Millions at Kentucky Downs. Sunday, Brilliant Berti is the early favorite in a full field for Sunday's $1.5 million Gun Runner for 3-year-olds.

Juvenile

Bob Baffert saddles three of the seven entered for Sunday's $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Futurity. Getaway Car, undefeated and winner of the Grade III Best Pal in his latest, looks best. McKinzie Street, awesome in winning his debut for trainer Tim Yakteen, merits a close look.

Rated By Merit is rated the even-money favorite among eight youngsters st for Saturday's $100,000 Dr. Fager Division of the Florida Sire Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Juvenile Turf

Both Sunday's $1 million Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile and $100,000 Grade III Del Mar Juvenile Turf are fully subscribed and tough to figure. Saturday's $125,000 Kitten's Joy has 11, but the eye stops on Thrilla, who broke his maiden over the course last time out by 18 lengths.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Sunday's $1 million Untapable Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at Kentucky Downs at 6 1/2 furlongs delivers yet another full field with ... oh heck, you know the drill. Also, check Saturday's $125,000 Rosie's Stakes at Colonial Downs.

Juvenile Fillies

Baffert saddles Nooni and Tenma for Saturday's $300,000 Grade I FanDuel Racing Del Mar Debutante with Nooni and Tenma. It's not all-Baffert, though. Vodka With a Twist and So There She Was look tough, too.

Win N Your In is the even-money pick in a field of seven 2-year-old fillies for Saturday's $100,000 Desert Vixen Division of the Florida Sire Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Twelve are in the main field and four on the waiting list for Sunday's $1 million Kentucky Downs Juvenile Fillies. Good luck.

Thought Process is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a field of 12 for Saturday's $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf. Casalu, third in the Grade III Sorrento on the Del Mar dirt, gets a whirl on the green course.

Around the world, around the clock

England

Sheik Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has two of the best-fancied entries in Friday's Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock with Group 1 Coronation Cup winner Inisherin and Group 3 Hackwood Stakes winner Elite Status. It's a 6-furlongs sprint.

France

If all seven entries go, Sunday's Group 1 Moulin de Longchamp will be one of the more notable 1-mile tests of the season. Holding tickets are the likes of Notable Speech, winner of the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and Group 1 Sussex Stakes; Charyn, winner of the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 1 Jacques le Marois at Deauville; and Henry Longfellow, second in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes.

Korea

Japanese invaders Crown Pride and Wilson Tesoro loom large in Sunday's Grade III Korea Cup. Wilson Tesoro finished fourth in this year's Dubai World Cup. The winner gets an Annie Oakley to the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

Trainer Doug O'Neill sent Anarchist across the Pacific to contest the Grade III Korea Cup Sprint, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Sprint. He's a multiple graded stakes winner in North America but meets some tough international competition including Japan's Remake.

Hong Kong

With any luck, Hong Kong will have recovered from a hit by Severe Typhoon Yagi in time for Sunday's season-opening program at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Assuming all is in order, the traditional opening ceremony will feature a lion dance, eye-dotting and a gong striking, all while the jockeys welcome the new season.