Sept. 5, 2024 / 9:02 AM

Caitlin Clark shooting 'hell out of the ball' as Fever near playoffs

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made 45% of her shot attempts, including 36% of her 3-point shots, over her last 23 appearances. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made 45% of her shot attempts, including 36% of her 3-point shots, over her last 23 appearances. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides praised Caitlin Clark for "shooting the hell out of the ball" after the rookie recorded a triple-double to help the playoff-bound Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks for a fifth straight win.

"These are games you really need to win at home," Clark told reporters after the 93-86 triumph Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"The more we can win, the better we can position ourselves for the playoffs. These fans spend a lot of money to come here and watch us and have fun with us. So, you want to kind of give them a show every time we're in here."

Clark scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half of the win. She made 8 of 17 attempts and was 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Clark also registered 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second triple-double of the season. The rookie guard is just the fifth WNBA player to record multiple triple-doubles in the same season.

Clark, who was named WNBA Rookie of the Month and Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August, also became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 100 3-pointers. She entered the game with 98 made shots from downtown, but pushed her total to 102 over the first 34 appearances of her career.

Clark's seven games this season with at least 20 points and 10 assists is also a WNBA single-season record. She reached those totals in each of her last three games.

Clark made just 35% of her shots and 29% of her 3-point attempts through the first 11 games of her WNBA career. She is shooting 48% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range over her last nine games. She made 45% of her attempts and 36% of her 3-point shots over her last 23 appearances.

"She's playing really well," Sides said. "She's shooting the hell out of the ball and she's making sure she's finding those open players. She had some amazing assists. ... I'm just really proud of her, making sure to keep her teammates involved and just her growth as been great."

Fever center Aliyah Boston recorded 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's win. Guard Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 18 points. Sparks guard Odyssey Sims scored 20 points in the loss.

The Fever, who clinched a playoff spot Tuesday for the first time since 2016, can improve their playoff positioning with a successful finish to the regular season.

They currently own an 18-17 record and hold the No. 6 spot in the standings. The Seattle Storm (20-13) and Las Vegas Aces (21-12) are the respective No. 5 and No. 4 teams in the standings.

If the playoffs started now, based on Wednesday's results, the Fever would face the No. 3 Minnesota Lynx (24-9) in the first round. The winner of that series would face the No. 2 Connecticut Sun (24-9) or No. 7 Phoenix Mercury (17-17) in the second round.

All-Star forward Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (11-22) currently sit in the No. 8 spot in the WNBA standings. They are fighting for the final playoff spot. The Atlanta Dream (11-22), Washington Mystics (10-23), Dallas Wings (9-24) and Sparks (7-26) are the other contenders for the eighth and final playoff ticket.

The Fever, who are 10-1 over their last 11 home games, will host the Lynx at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Indianapolis.

