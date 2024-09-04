Trending
Sept. 4, 2024 / 8:02 AM

Frances Tiafoe-Taylor Fritz set up All-American U.S. Open semifinal

By Alex Butler
Frances Tiafoe celebrates after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 U.S. Open on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Frances Tiafoe celebrates after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 U.S. Open on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will fight for the right to be the first American to play in the men's singles final of a Grand Slam since 2009 when they meet Friday in the semifinals in Flushing, N.Y.

"I think we've all been knocking on the door," Tiafoe told reporters Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "Taylor has been in and out of the Top 10. ... It was only a matter of time. If you put yourself in position, it's only a matter of time."

The Americans secured their spots in the semifinal with respective quarterfinal victories Tuesday at the 2024 U.S. Open. Tennis Hall of Famer Andy Roddick was the last American man to reach a Grand Slam finale (Wimbledon 2009).

"It's the first time since 2009 and hopefully it's me [in the final]," Tiafoe said.

Roddick also was the last American man to appear in a U.S. Open final (2006) and last to win a Grand Slam (2003 U.S. Open). Fritz and Tiafoe will meet in the All-American semifinal Friday night in Flushing. The match will air on ESPN.

"it's going to be a lot of fun and just electric," Fritz said. "It will be awesome for the fans to guarantee that one of us is going to the final."

Fritz, ranked No. 12, beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) to claim the first men's semifinal spot Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev held advantages of 14-12 in aces, 52-45 in winners and 42-48 in unforced errors.

He also converted 2 of 4 break point opportunities. Fritz earned 13 break point chances, converting twice, against Zverev. He leaned on his big serve throughout the match, but was forced to alter his delivery to keep his German foe off balance.

Fritz leaned on his aggressive forehand and won 81% of points on his first serve in the 3-hour, 26-minute match.

Tiafoe, ranked No. 20, went on to beat No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-3, 4-1. Dimitrov retired during the fourth set of that meeting because of a groin injury.

Tiafoe converted 6 of 14 break point chances and logged 26 winners and 37 unforced errors. Dimitrov converted 1 of 4 break point opportunities and logged 38 winners and 51 unforced errors in the 3-hour, 4-minute loss.

Fritz owns a 6-1 career record in matches against Tiafoe and is heavy favorite to make that mark even more lopsided. Tiafoe's lone win came in 2016 at Indian Wells. Fritz last beat Tiafoe in 2023 at Acapulco.

"It's cool that I'm in the semifinals, but I very much have the mindset that the job's not done," Fritz said. "I keep taking it one match at a time like I've been doing all tournament."

The winner of the Fritz-Tiafoe match could face a Top 5 player in the final, with No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev set to meet in a quarterfinal Wednesday night. No. 10 Alex de Minaur of Australia will face No. 25 Jack Draper of Great Britain in another men's singles quarterfinal at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The winner of the Draper-de Minaur match will face Sinner or Medvedev of the other men's semifinal.

Tennis pros compete at 2024 U.S. Open

Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands celebrates after match point, defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., on August 29, 2024. Zandschulp won 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

