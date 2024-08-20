Trending
Aug. 20, 2024 / 2:11 PM

Oklahoma State football players to wear QR code on helmets for NIL money

By Alex Butler

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma State football players will wear helmets that include QR codes, linking viewers to a donation page for a name, image and likeness fund, the school announced Tuesday.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said in a news release.

"It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

The QR codes will be displayed on 1 1/2 square inch decals that feature each players' name and number. Fans can use their phones to take photos of close shots on broadcasts and postgame photos posted on social media. They will be provided with a link to the general team fund for every student-athlete on the roster.

The code also will be displayed on each player's bag, on coasters in premium sections and on signage at Boone Pickens Stadium and on the Cowboys football equipment truck.

The Cowboys will host South Dakota State at 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 31 in Stillwater.

