Aug. 20, 2024 / 1:10 PM

Tennis star Jannik Sinner tests positive for steroids, but avoids suspension

By Alex Butler
Jannik Sinner of Italy remains the No. 1 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Jannik Sinner of Italy remains the No. 1 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids, but will not be suspended after investigators determined the substances entered his system unintentionally, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday.

"I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me," Sinner wrote in a news release. "I will continue to do everything I can to ensure i continue to comply with the ITIA's anti-doping program and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance."

The ITIA said Sinner produced two positive tests in March for clostebol, which can help build muscle and aid the recovery process after workouts. The anabolic agent is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list. Sinner was given provisional suspension after he returned the positive tests, but appealed and was allowed to continue playing.

Sinner said Tuesday that the "inadvertent contamination of clostebol" came through treatment he received from his physiotherapist. He said his trainer purchased the product, which he gave to his physiotherapist to treat a cut on the physiotherapist's finger. The physiotherapist then treated Sinner without using gloves, causing the "inadvertent contamination," Sinner's statement said.

Sinner will still lose points from the Indian Wells tournament as a result of the sport's anti-doping rules.

"We take any positive test extremely seriously and will always apply the rigorous processes set out by WADA," ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said. "The ITIA carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the positive tests with which Mr. Sinner and his representatives fully cooperated.  

"Following that investigation, the ITIA accepted the player's explanation as to the source of the clostebol and that the presence of the substance was not intentional. This was also accepted by the tribunal.  We thank the independent tribunal for the speed and clarity of its decision in relation to the player's degree of fault." 

Sinner, 23, won his first Grand Slam event singles crown in January at the Australian Open. He won the 2024 Cincinnati Open on Monday in Cincinnati.

