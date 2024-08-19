Power Squeeze wins the Alabama, Iscreamuscream takes Del Mar Derby

1 of 3 | Iscreamuscream remains undefeated with a victory in Saturday's Grade I Del Mar Oaks. Benoit Photography, courtesy of Del Mar Turf Club

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- For the second straight weekend, nasty weather scrambled the racing schedule as torrential rain forces Woodbine to postpone the King's Plate, Canada's most important race, and four other stakes until Friday. That followed a one-day postponement the previous weekend of Colonial Downs's Grade I Arlington Million because of weather that scrambled entries from Canada to Virginia. Advertisement

Still, there was lots of good racing, especially involving 3-year-old fillies. Power Squeeze posted a mild upset in the Grade I Alabama at Saratoga and Iscreamuscream extended her unbeaten streak to four with a victory in the Grade I Del Mar Oaks on the turf.

On the global scene, Sunday's program at Deauville looks to have turned up candidates for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Breeders' Cup.

Grosvenor Square's 20-length victory in Ireland makes him a Leger candidate. At Sapporo Racecourse in the north of Japan, some of that country's top runners got a start on their late-season international exploits.

And, sadly, Black Caviar has passed away, leaving her record of 25 wins without loss and the adulation of her fans as testimony to the Aussie sprint heroine's greatness.

The details:

Power Squeeze and the favorite, Candied, both rallied from well back in Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Alabama for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga and the issue wasn't settled until the final stride found Power Squeeze a head in front. Just Basking was third.

Power Squeeze, a Union Rags filly, got the 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 2:04.35 with Javier Castellano up.

Kentucky Oaks winner Thorpedo Anna would have been the favorite, but instead will face colts in the Travers Stakes.

Power Squeeze earlier won the Grade II Gulfstream Park Oaks and the Grade III Delaware Oaks, but Thorpedo Anna has been her nemesis.

In the Kentucky Oaks, she reported sixth, 16 1/2 lengths back of that one, and then was third behind her in the Grade I Acorn on June 7. Trainer Jorge Delgado said he's not afraid of a rematch, which might come in the Grade I Cotillion on Sept. 21 at Parx Racing.

Classic

Subsanador, with Mike Smith improvising in the irons, got going midway through the stretch turn in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Philip H. Iselin Stakes at Monmouth Park, quickly hit the front and won by 1 1/2 lengths, ridden out.

Il Miracolo was second, 15 1/4 lengths ahead of Antigravity in third.

Subsanador, an Argentine-bred by Fortify, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:42.63. He carries the silks of Wathnan Racing, the Amir of Qatar's new operation that is making waves around the world with high-price purchases and immediate success.

"I'm liking him better and better," trainer Richard Mandella added.

Filly & Mare Turf

Iscreamuscream took an early lead in Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Oaks, gave it up to the favorite, Whiskey Decision, and then came again to win by 1 1/2 lengths and remains undefeated after four starts.

Medoro and Zona Verde were along for second and third as Whiskey Decision faded to finish sixth.

Iscreamuscream, by Twirling Candy, ran 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:48.06. Hector Berrios rode for trainer Phil D'Amato.

It came down to a deep-stretch duel between Grayosh and odds-on favorite She Feels Pretty at the finish of Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Lake Placid Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga, with the 7-1 long shot prevailing by a neck.

Dynamic Pricing was up for third and Ori, after leading most of the way, tired to finish fifth.

Grayosh, a daughter of Yoshida, trained by Chad Brown, ran 1 1/16 miles on good turf in 1:43.74. Flavien Prat rode as the filly scored her second win.

On Friday at Del Mar, Sunset Glory chased down pacesetting odds-on favorite Linda's Gift with a furlong to run in the $100,000 CTT & TOC Stakes, and then gradually wore down that rival to win by 1/2 length.

Sunset Glory, a 4-year-old Irish-bred filly trained by Michael McCarthy, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm going in 2:14.33, securing her third straight win.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Beth's Dream pressed the pace in Saturday's $100,000 Sheer Drama Stakes for fillies and mares at Gulfstream Park, took the lead when prompted by jockey Emisael Jaramillo and won off by 4 lengths. Maryquitecontrary got by Charlie's Wish to finish second.

The 2-year-olds

The action was on the turf -- until it wasn't. Out on Bail won Friday's roughly run $150,000 Skidmore Stakes at Saratogaand could be headed for the Grade I Futurity at Aqueduct.

Sunday's $150,000 Bolton Landing Stakes was moved to the "good" main track, with Kimchi Cat taking full advantage. The Twirling Candy filly won by 2 1/2 lengths over long shot Icona Mama. She was second in her career debut at Churchill Downs and won her first start at the Spa on July 14.

Around the world, around the clock

France

Mqse De Sevigne stayed on course for a trip to the Prix de l'Arc d'Trimphe with a hard-won repeat victory in Sunday's Group 1 Sumbe Prix Romanet at Deauville.

Trainer Andre Fabre said he's accustomed to close finishes from the 5-year-old mare, but the bookmakers took a step back on her Arc odds.

On the same program, Whistlejacket, just a week after finishing second in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, pulled away late from persistent rival Rashabar to win the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Morny by 3/4 length.

The No Nay Never colt, trained by Aidan O'Brien for the Coolmore lads, earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Ireland

Grosvenor Square jumped right out front in Saturday's Group 3 St Leger Trial at the Curragh and just kept putting distance on his rivals until he won by 20 lengths.

"It's very hard not to go to Doncaster (for the Group 1 St Leger) after that," trainer Aidan O'Brien said.

Japan

North Bridge took command in the stretch run of Sunday's Grade 2 Sapporo Kinen and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths, seeing off some of Japan's international stars in a race regarded as the highlight of the summer season.

Among the vanquished, Geoglyph was second, Stella Veloce third, Prognosis fourth and Shahryar fifth, all while gearing up for bigger events to come.

Australia

Black Caviar, undefeated in 25 career starts and the darling of Australia, succumbed to laminitis Saturday, one day before her 18th birthday and just after giving birth to a colt.

Trainer Peter Moody told Racing.com the disease had left the mare without blood flow to her feet and humane euthanasia was the only course.