Aug. 19, 2024 / 7:54 AM

Caitlin Clark overcomes slow start, sets assists record as Fever beat Storm

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who set the rookie assists record on Sunday, is also on track to set the single-season WNBA mark in that category. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who set the rookie assists record on Sunday, is also on track to set the single-season WNBA mark in that category. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark made just one of her first six shots before going on to total 23 points and set the WNBA's single-season assists record for a rookie, while leading the Indiana Fever to a win over the Seattle Storm.

Clark made 9 of 19 attempts, including 6 of 9 in the second half, and scored 15 points over the final 20 minutes of the 92-75 triumph Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She also recorded nine assists and five rebounds.

"It's definitely cool," Clark told reporters. "If you would have told me I'd lead the league in assists coming in here my rookie season, I probably would have told you you were lying.

"But i take a lot of pride in that. I want to set my teammates up first and foremost because I think that's going to help you have the most successful team."

Clark entered the night with 223 assists, one behind the former record of 224 set by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998. She set the new mark by aiding a layup from fellow Fever guard Lexie Hull 4:41 before the second half. Hull scored 22 points in the victory.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell chipped in a game-high 27 points. Storm guard Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the loss.

The Fever outshot the Storm 46.6% to 38.9%, including a 48.4% to 33.3% edge from 3-point range. The Fever also held advantages of 43-32 in rebounds and 22-14 in assists. They led by as many as 19 points.

The Fever, one of the worst teams in the WNBA over the last several seasons, started the 2024 campaign 1-8, but continue to thrive behind Clark. They have now won four of their last five, own a 13-15 record and sit in the No. 7 spot in the WNBA standings.

Clark is averaging 17.8 points and a league-high 8.3 assists per game. Her 5.5 turnovers per game also lead the league.

Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun set the WNBA regular-season assist record with 316 last year. Clark also is on pace to break that mark, with a projection of 381 assists for the season if she maintains her per-game average for the Fever's final 18 games.

"I'm always looking for my teammates in transition," Clark said. "That's kinda of where I thrive the most. Sometimes I over-pass it a bit and there is always going to be the turnover side of it with how fast I play the game and how much the ball is in my hands. But I'll continue to learn and continue to get better at that. I still feel like there is a lot of room for me to grow. That's what I'm most excited about."

The Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx (19-8) at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Minneapolis.

