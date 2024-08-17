Advertisement
Aug. 17, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Renowned dirt racing driver Scott Bloomquist dies in vintage plane crash at age 60

By Allen Cone
Scott Bloomquist, a renowned late model dirt racer, died in a vintage plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tenn. He was 60 years old. Photo by Joe Grabianowski/World of Outlaws
Scott Bloomquist, a renowned late model dirt racer, died in a vintage plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tenn. He was 60 years old. Photo by Joe Grabianowski/World of Outlaws

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Scott Bloomquist, a renowned late model dirt racer, died Friday in a vintage plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tenn. He was 60 years old.

Bloomquist's single-engine Piper J-3C-65 crashed into a barn at his family farm around 7:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Mooresburg is about 51 miles northeast of Knoxville.

Family friend Reid Millard made the announcement on behalf of Bloomquist's mother, Georgia, writing: "God's speed Scott. May you fly high on an Eagle's wing forever."

Bloomquist was the lone occupant of the 1938 plane. He was not a licensed pilot and the plane hadn't been licensed since 2012, The Rogerville Review reported, according to the Federal Aviation Administration

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Bloomquist won nine national championships, and had more than 600 victories in various touring series since debuting in 1980, according to World of Outlaws.

He won the 2004 World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

Bloomquist is eighth on the all-time wins list with the World of Outlaws Late Models with the last of his 33 Series victories at Thunder Mountain Speedway in 2020.

In 2002, he was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame,

"Scott Bloomquist's legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on track, but his innovations throughout the dirt late model industry," Brian Carter, CEO of the World Racing Group said. "He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws Late Models so it could grow into what it's become today. His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years. Bloomquist's passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all."

Tony Stewart, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, posted on X: "Scott Bloomquist was one of a kind, and he's probably the smartest guy I've ever been around when it comes to dirt racing What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars. He was a force on the track and off, with a personality as big as his list of accomplishments. He made dirt racing better with a presence that will be greatly missed."

