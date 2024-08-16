'Gambling culture' sinks Notre Dame men's swim team

Notre Dame swimmer Chris Guiliano competes in the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heat 1 during the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Arena Le Defense in Paris, France ,on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Notre Dame men's swimming program has been suspended from competition for a year following an investigation that revealed concerns regarding gambling and culture, the school's athletic director said Thursday. "These findings are contrary to the University's values and all that we stand for in Notre Dame athletics," Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. "In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men's swimming program for at least one academic year." Advertisement

Bevacqua said that while individual conduct varied, the overwhelming cultural dynamic on the team necessitated a full suspension. He said he regretted that the small number of team members who did not participate in the alleged gambling activity and those who planned to join the team in the fall would suffer the consequences of the program shutdown. He said the goal of the school is to educate and support students who "make mistakes."

A majority of the swimmers who returned for the 2024-25 season are believed to have placed bets on college athletics, according to Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

The review, done by external investigators, "documented numerous violations of NCAA rules prohibiting gambling on intercollegiate swimming and other athletic competitions despite clear and recurrent training provided to all our student-athletes by our Athletics Compliance staff about those rules," Notre Dame said in its statement.

The coaching staff was not disciplined as a result of the findings of the investigation. The men's dive team and women's swim and dive team are separate and not part of the investigation.

College athletes are prohibited from betting on NCAA sports, and from providing information that may aid someone in knowing the outcome of a game or event.

The suspension does not prohibit swimmers from transferring to another school, but any punishment they receive will follow them.

For the first time in school history, the Notre Dame men's swimming team finished in the top 10 at the NCAA championship tournament in March. The school also produced its first male Olympic swimmer in Notre Dame history this year. Chris Guiliano competed in the Paris 2024 Games, but was not believed to be part of the gambling investigation.

The team was informed of the suspension Thursday afternoon, Sports Illustrated reported.