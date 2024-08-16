Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 12:16 AM

'Gambling culture' sinks Notre Dame men's swim team

By Mark Moran
Notre Dame swimmer Chris Guiliano competes in the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heat 1 during the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Arena Le Defense in Paris, France ,on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Notre Dame swimmer Chris Guiliano competes in the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heat 1 during the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Arena Le Defense in Paris, France ,on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Notre Dame men's swimming program has been suspended from competition for a year following an investigation that revealed concerns regarding gambling and culture, the school's athletic director said Thursday.

"These findings are contrary to the University's values and all that we stand for in Notre Dame athletics," Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. "In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men's swimming program for at least one academic year."

Advertisement

Bevacqua said that while individual conduct varied, the overwhelming cultural dynamic on the team necessitated a full suspension. He said he regretted that the small number of team members who did not participate in the alleged gambling activity and those who planned to join the team in the fall would suffer the consequences of the program shutdown. He said the goal of the school is to educate and support students who "make mistakes."

A majority of the swimmers who returned for the 2024-25 season are believed to have placed bets on college athletics, according to Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

The review, done by external investigators, "documented numerous violations of NCAA rules prohibiting gambling on intercollegiate swimming and other athletic competitions despite clear and recurrent training provided to all our student-athletes by our Athletics Compliance staff about those rules," Notre Dame said in its statement.

The coaching staff was not disciplined as a result of the findings of the investigation. The men's dive team and women's swim and dive team are separate and not part of the investigation.

College athletes are prohibited from betting on NCAA sports, and from providing information that may aid someone in knowing the outcome of a game or event.

The suspension does not prohibit swimmers from transferring to another school, but any punishment they receive will follow them.

For the first time in school history, the Notre Dame men's swimming team finished in the top 10 at the NCAA championship tournament in March. The school also produced its first male Olympic swimmer in Notre Dame history this year. Chris Guiliano competed in the Paris 2024 Games, but was not believed to be part of the gambling investigation.

The team was informed of the suspension Thursday afternoon, Sports Illustrated reported.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tottenham suspends Yves Bissouma for laughing gas video
Soccer // 13 hours ago
Tottenham suspends Yves Bissouma for laughing gas video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur suspended midfielder Yves Bissouma from Monday's match against Leicester City after he posted a social media video of himself inhaling laughing gas, manager Ange Postecoglou told reporters Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson
NFL // 14 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Carl Lawson agreed to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran pass rusher confirmed Thursday on social media.
Soccer: United States Men's National Team to hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager
Soccer // 16 hours ago
Soccer: United States Men's National Team to hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next manager of the United States Men's National Team.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
MLB // 17 hours ago
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star got the green light and tortured a 3-0 sinker, smacking it into the left field bullpen to become the fastest player in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs in a win over the Chicago White Sox.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent surgery for a full repair of his meniscus Wednesday and will miss the 2024 season, coach Kevin O'Connell announced.
Cleveland Browns, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agree to $39M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agree to $39M extension
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 wide receiver rankings for the 2024 fantasy football season.
Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick spot on L.A. Chargers staff
NFL // 1 day ago
Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick spot on L.A. Chargers staff
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh spoke to former quarterback Colin Kaepernick this off-season and offered him a job on the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.
Juan Soto leads Yankees over White Sox with first three-homer game
MLB // 1 day ago
Juan Soto leads Yankees over White Sox with first three-homer game
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Juan Soto hit nearly 1,200 feet in home runs as part of his first three-homer performance to spark a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox and put his New York Yankees back in first place in the American League East.
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to undergo knee surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to undergo knee surgery
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will undergo surgery on his right knee and is out indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Dallas Cowboys to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson
Dallas Cowboys to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson
Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick spot on L.A. Chargers staff
Jim Harbaugh offered Colin Kaepernick spot on L.A. Chargers staff
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement