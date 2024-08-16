Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 16, 2024 / 9:59 AM

King's Plate in Canada, 3-year-old fillies in N.Y., Calif. mark weekend horse racing

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
My Boy Prince, shown winning the Plate Trial, is the favorite for Saturday's King's Plate at Woodbine, Canada's top race for 3-year-olds. Photo by Michael Burns, courtesy of Woodbine
1 of 2 | My Boy Prince, shown winning the Plate Trial, is the favorite for Saturday's King's Plate at Woodbine, Canada's top race for 3-year-olds. Photo by Michael Burns, courtesy of Woodbine

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The King's Plate in Canada, top 3-year-old fillies at Del Mar and Saratoga and some serious challenges in the 2-year-old scene headline weekend Thoroughbred racing.

Internationally, catch some star power at Deauville along the English Channel.

Advertisement

Jumping right in:

The King's Plate

Thirteen 3-year-olds, ranging from last year's Canadian champion 2-year-old to still-winless long shots, comprise the field for Saturday's $1 million (Canadian) King's Plate, the first leg of that country's Triple Crown.

The 7-5 morning-line favorite is that selfsame juvenile champ, My Boy Prince, who has posted three straight wins coming into the 1 1/4-miles test over the Woodbine all-weather course.

The Cairo Prince colt showed he can compete in open company as he was third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last year at Santa Anita.

Classic

Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Philip Iselin at Monmouth Park has a tough field of six battle-tested warriors.

Advertisement

Subsanador is in from California, where he was second in the Grade I Santa Anita Handicap two starts back. Il Miracolo was third in the Grade II Alysheba at Churchill Downs in his last outing. Everso Mischievous and Instant Coffee are both graded stakes winners.

Distaff

With Kentucky Oaks winner taking on the colts in the upcoming Travers Stakes, Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Alabama for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga is a more wide-open race.

The contenders include Candied and Intricate, who finished second and third, respectively, to the division star in the Coaching Club American Oaks in their last start.

The eight-filly field also includes Indiana Oaks winner Chatalas and Delaware Oaks and Gulfstream Park Oaks winner Power Squeeze as well as several other up-and-coming types.

Filly & Mare Turf

Iscreamuscream puts her 3-0 record on the line in Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Oaks. She exits a win in the Grade II San Clemente. Arnaud Delacour ships Whiskey Decision across the continent with three straight wins.

She Feels Pretty is the 2-1 morning line favorite in a big field for Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Lake Placid for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga. Watch for Ori to outrun 50-1 morning-line odds.

Advertisement

Linda's Gift, a 5-year-old Arrogate mare who has won four of her last five starts, is the 4-5 morning-line pick in Friday's CTT and TOC Stakes at Del Mar.

Turf Mile

Filo Di Arianna won the 2022 edition of the Grade II King Edward Stakes on the Woodbine turf, skipped last year's running and is back to try again in Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) renewal.

The Brazilian-bred hadn't won six subsequent starts going shorter against tougher foes, but broke through again last time out with a victory in the local Grade II Highlander. Mark Casse is the trainer.

Turf Sprint

You can pretty much throw a blanket over the eight-horse field set for Saturday's $100,000 Select Stakes at Monmouth Park. Grooms All Business, Xy Speed and Nothing Better are narrowly at the front of that ranking.

Sprint

Patches O'Houlihan has won eight of 10 starts -- all sprinting on the Woodbine all-weather --with a "catch me if you can" style, and it's no bold venture to suggest he can do it again in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Bold Venture.

The 4-year-old Reload gelding counts last year's Bold Venture among his wins and is the morning-line favorite.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Advertisement

Saturday's $100,000 Sheer Drama Handicap at Gulfstream Park attracted eight, with Beth's Dream and Bluefield at the top of the morning line.

Juvenile Turf

Governor Sam and Spiralizer top a field of six plus one "main track only" for Friday's $150,000 Skidmore at Saratoga.

Governor Sam was last seen winning the Tyro Stakes on turf at Monmouth for his second straight score. Spiralizer won at first asking in June at Churchill Downs but then reported seventh in the Bashford Manor on June 30.

Mensa, Test Score and Cairo Caper look likely in a field of nine set for Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Soaring Free at Woodbine.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Mark Casse saddles Bullet as the favorite in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Catch a Glimpse at Woodbine. The War Front miss won the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies at Gulfstream Park in her career debut, but eschewed the entitlement of a trip to Royal Ascot, returned north and won the local My Dear Stakes in her only other outing.

Sunday's $150,000 Bolton Landing at Saratoga looks as much a learning experience for the betting public as for the eight fillies (plus three for "main track only") set to go 5 1/2 furlongs.

Around the world, around the clock

Advertisement

France

Sunday's Group 1 Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet for fillies and mares at Deauville only has five starters, probably because Mqse De Sevigne looks all but invincible.

Mqse De Sevigne, a 5-year-old Siyouni mare, has won all three previous starts this year and comes to the race with back-to-back victories in the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan and Group 1 Prix Rothschild. She also won the Rothschild and Romanet last year.

Also Sunday by the English Channel, the Group 1 Prix Morny for 2-year-olds features Shareholder, undefeated after two starts including the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Rashabar, winner of the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting.

England

Next week brings the high-class Ebor Meeting to York in the north of England.

There's nothing but great racing in a fabulous setting, but highlights include Wednesday's Group 1 Juddmonte International with City of Troy topping early wagering interest and Thursday's Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks where Bluestocking, Emily Upjohn and You Got to Me all are still in the mix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Weston Wilson becomes first Philadelphia Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle
MLB // 1 hour ago
Weston Wilson becomes first Philadelphia Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Weston Wilson started his night with a strikeout, but then became the first Philadelphia Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle in a thrashing of the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia.
Jordan Chiles says stripping of Olympic medal 'unjust,' cites racially driven attacks
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Jordan Chiles says stripping of Olympic medal 'unjust,' cites racially driven attacks
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Gymnast Jordan Chiles called stripping her bronze medal and Team USA's failure to reclaim it "unjust" and a "significant blow." She also cited racially driven attacks she faced on social media amid the situation.
Intrateam competition, fluid depth chart power Miami Dolphins running backs
NFL // 5 hours ago
Intrateam competition, fluid depth chart power Miami Dolphins running backs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel joked that he might list four players at starting running back on a new depth chart, but Miami Dolphins players believe their success is driven by that playing-time fluidity and intrateam battles.
'Gambling culture' sinks Notre Dame men's swim team
Sports News // 10 hours ago
'Gambling culture' sinks Notre Dame men's swim team
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Notre Dame men's swimming program has been suspended from competition for a year following an investigation that revealed concerns regarding gambling and culture, the school's athletic director said Thursday.
Tottenham suspends Yves Bissouma for laughing gas video
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Tottenham suspends Yves Bissouma for laughing gas video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur suspended midfielder Yves Bissouma from Monday's match against Leicester City after he posted a social media video of himself inhaling laughing gas, manager Ange Postecoglou told reporters Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson
NFL // 1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Carl Lawson agreed to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran pass rusher confirmed Thursday on social media.
Soccer: United States Men's National Team to hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager
Soccer // 1 day ago
Soccer: United States Men's National Team to hire Mauricio Pochettino as manager
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next manager of the United States Men's National Team.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star got the green light and tortured a 3-0 sinker, smacking it into the left field bullpen to become the fastest player in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs in a win over the Chicago White Sox.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to miss season after surgery
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent surgery for a full repair of his meniscus Wednesday and will miss the 2024 season, coach Kevin O'Connell announced.
Cleveland Browns, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agree to $39M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agree to $39M extension
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Gambling culture' sinks Notre Dame men's swim team
'Gambling culture' sinks Notre Dame men's swim team
Intrateam competition, fluid depth chart power Miami Dolphins running backs
Intrateam competition, fluid depth chart power Miami Dolphins running backs
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes fastest to hit 300th home run
Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Jordan Chiles says stripping of Olympic medal 'unjust,' cites racially driven attacks
Jordan Chiles says stripping of Olympic medal 'unjust,' cites racially driven attacks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement