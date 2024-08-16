1 of 5 | American Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal from Paris 2024. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Gymnast Jordan Chiles called stripping her bronze medal and Team USA's failure to reclaim it "unjust" and a "significant blow." She also cited racially driven attacks she faced on social media amid the situation. Chiles provided an update on the controversy Thursday on Instagram, X and Facebook. The post marked the first time Chiles made public comment since she announced last week that she was taking a break from social media. Advertisement

"I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days," Chiles wrote on the platforms. "I am incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

"While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful."

USA Gymnastics announced Monday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport said it will not reconsider its decision to demote Chiles from third to fifth place in the women's gymnastics floor exercise final Aug. 5 in Paris.

Chiles initially received a fifth-place score (13.666) in the competition. Coach Cecil Landi then called for an inquiry into that score, and the judges upheld the appeal.

The decision gave Chiles an improved 13.766 score, which was better than Ana Barbosu and fellow Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who both attained 13.700.

Barbosu, who had a better execution score than Maneca-Voinea, would have earned the bronze medal if Landi had not made the inquiry.

Five days later, CAS announced Landi's on-floor appeal came outside of a one-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation, saying that it occurred four seconds past that deadline.

The court also said that the initial finishing order should be restored, with Chiles demoted to fifth. The court deferred to the federation to determine the final ranking and assignment of medals in response to their decision.

Shortly after the court's ruling, the federation said that Chiles' initial score of 13.666 was reinstated. The ranking of the floor exercise final was then modified.

On Saturday, the International Olympic Committee said Chiles must return her medal. USOPC said it would appeal, before announcing that CAS rules prohibit arbitral awards to be reconsidered "even when conclusive new evidence is presented."

"I have no words," Chiles wrote Thursday. "This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful.

"I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

The USOPC also said it will continue to pursue other avenues, including an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which has previously overturned decisions made by CAS.

"I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career," Chiles wrote.

"Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others -- and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."

