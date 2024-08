1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler won six tournaments during the 2024 PGA Tour campaign. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler earned an $8 million bonus for finishing atop the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 through the PGA Tour's regular season. "It's been an incredible year for me both on and off the course, so to finish up the regular season by earning the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is an honor," Scheffler said in a news release. Advertisement

"Every year, I try to perform and compete to the best of my abilities, so this award really represents the hard work put in throughout the course of the season with the support of my family and team."

Scheffler won six tournaments during the 2024 PGA Tour campaign, including the Masters Tournament. He also earned his first gold medal by winning the Paris 2024 men's golf tournament on Aug. 4 in Guyancourt, France.

Xander Schauffele finished second and received a $6 million bonus. Rory McIlroy, who finished third, earned $4.8 million. Collin Morikawa ($4.4M) and Wyndham Clark ($4M) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will start this week with the St. Jude Championship. That tournament will be held from Thursday through Sunday in Memphis.