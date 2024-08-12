Nations Pride wins Arlington Million; Breeders' Cup starts to fill

1 of 3 | Nations Pride wins Sunday's Grade I Arlington Million. Photo by Madison Becker, courtesy of Colonial Downs

We bid adieu to the Olympics, but horse racing soldiers on.

Turf

William Buick said he knew Nations Pride was the best horse in Sunday's Grade I Arlington Million and he rode the Godolphin homebred accordingly.

After tracking down a breakaway leader as the field turned into the stretch run, Nation's Pride surged to the front, then held off runner-up Integration by 1 3/4 lengths. "Look, he was the best horse in the race and we knew it," Buick said.

Carson's Run ran from last of six to win Sunday's $600,000 Grade I Saratoga Derby Invitational by 3/4 length over the favorite, Godolphin's Legend of Time. Carson's Run, a Cupid colt from Christophe Clement's barn, ran 1 3/16 miles on good turf in 1:55.8.

Filly & Mare Turf

Moira rallied outside defending champion Fev Rover in the stretch run of Sunday's $500,000 Grade II Beverly D. at Colonial Downs and just nipped that rival in the final strides. Neecie Marie was third.

Moira, the 2022 Woodbine Oaks and Queen's Plate winner, earned a "Win and You're In" spot in November's Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf -- a race in which she finished third last year.

Also: Anisette, the odds-on favorite, took charge in the stretch run of Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Yellow Ribbon Handicap at Del Mar and won by 1 1/4 lengths over Uncorked.

Full Count Felicia opened up a big lead midway through Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II Canadian Stakes at Woodbine and cruised home 2 3/4 lengths to the good of her closest rival, Millie Girl.

Turf Mile

Carl Spackler broke free from the pack in the upper stretch in Sunday's $500,000 Grade I Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga and drew off easily to win by 3 1/2 lengths. More Than Looks was along for second, and yet another Godolphin runner came up short as Ottoman Fleet reported third as the favorite.

The race was a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile.

Trikari got first run to the lead turning for home in Sunday's $500,000 Grade II Secretariat Stakes for 3-year-olds at Colonial Downs and easily held off the late run of the favorite, Brilliant Berti, to win by daylight.

Turf Sprint

Another busy week in this division:

Beauty of the Sea won Sunday's $150,000 Andy Guest Stakes for fillies and mares at Colonial Downs by 1 1/2 lengths from Hollywood Walk.

Fandom landed Sunday's $150,000 Mahoney Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga by a neck.

Surveillance took Saturday's $300,000 Grade III off-the-turf Troy Stakes by 3 1/4 lengths after a slew of scratches.

Saturday's $150,000 Galway Stakes for 3-year-old fillies suffered a similar fate with nine scratches, but Halina's Forte prevailed by a head.

Love Appeals took Sunday's $100,000 Incredible Revenge Stakes for fillies and mares at Monmouth Park by 1 length as the odds-on favorite.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Carmelina won Sunday's $100,000 Penny Chenery Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Colonial Downs by a neck from Cap Classique.

Dirt Mile

Saudi Crown, third in the $20 million Saudi Cup in February, returned from a long layoff to win Sunday's $150,000 "Cowboy" Jones at Ellis Park. Regalo won Sunday's $100,000 Petramalo Mile at Colonial Downs.

Five Star General prevailed for the second straight year in Sunday's $150,000 Longacres Mile at Emerald Downs.

And Pigalle led home a trio of double-digit long shots in Sunday's $175,000 Groupie Doll Stakes at Ellis Park. The 50-cents trifecta paid $1,057.93.

Juvenile

Getaway Car got away from his three rivals in the stretch run of Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Best Pal at Del Mar, winning by 5 1/2 lengths while coasting home. Juan Hernandez rode for Bob Baffert. Getaway Car now is 2-for-2 with both starts at the Del Mar meeting.

Showcase chased down early leader First Resort at the sixteenth pole in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Saratoga Special and worked clear to win by 3 1/4 lengths -- his second win from as many starts.

Also: Naughty Rascal won Saturday's $95,000 Proud Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park, R Heisman took Friday's $100,000 Graduation Stakes for California-breds at Del Mar and Owen Almighty won Sunday's $175,000 Ellis Park Juvenile.

Juvenile Fillies

Nooni went quickly to the front in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar and wasn't seriously threatened, rolling home first by 1 1/2 lengths over Vodka With a Twist.

Nooni, a Florida-bred Win Win Win filly trained by Baffert, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:10.41 and now is undefeated after two races.

Also: Win N Your In won Saturday's $95,000 Sharp Susan Stakes at Gulfstream Park and Stilettos captured Sunday's $175,000 Ellis Park Debutante.

Around the world, around the clock

France

Charyn found another gear in the final 200 meters of Sunday's Group 1 Jacques le Marois at Deauville, spurting away from what had been a tightly packed bunch to win by 3 lengths over Metropolitan, with Inspiral, winner in both 2022 and 2023, settling for third.

The race was a "Win and You're In" for the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile but owner-breeder Nurlan Bizakov indicated his path leads elsewhere.

Ireland

Babouche tracked a pace duel between the favorite, Whistlejacket and Arizona Blaze in Saturday's Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes for 2-year-olds at the Curragh, easily passed those rivals in the last of 6 furlongs and retained her undefeated mark with a 1 1/2-length score.

Germany

Al Riffa, trained in Ireland by Joseph Patrick O'Brien but racing in his fifth different country, dominated Sunday's Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten, kicking away through the final 200 meters to win by 5 lengths over Narrativo.

Godolphin took another blow as King of Conquest conquered none of his six rivals. The race has been a launch pad for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Al Riffa, a 4-year-old Wootten Bassett colt, seems headed there.