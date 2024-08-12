NASCAR's Joey Logano calls Austin Dillon 'piece of crap' for Richmond wreck

1 of 5 | Joey Logano led on the final lap of the Cook Out 400 before wrecking Sunday in Richmond, Va. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Joey Logano sounded off on fellow NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, calling him a "piece of crap" after being spun out on the final lap of the Cook Out 400 in Richmond, Va. The incident occurred Sunday at Richmond Speedway. Dillon went on to win the race, clinching a spot in the Cup Series playoffs. Logano finished 19th. Advertisement

"He had no intentions to race," Logano told reporters. "I beat him fair and square in the restart and he just pulls a chicken [expletive] move.

"He's a piece of crap. He sucks. He's sucked his whole career. Now he's going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess."

Logano led the race going into turn three, with Dillon trailing close behind. Dillon then used his No. 3 Chevrolet to dive low on the track, pushed across the back bumper of Logano's No. 22 Ford.

The contact made Logano's car do a 360 and skid toward the outside wall. Denny Hamlin initially raced past both cars to take the lead before Dillon also made contact with his No. 11 Toyota. Dillon then jumped ahead and crossed the finish line for his first win of the season.

Hamlin, who led for a race-high 124 laps, finished second. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Rose Chastain rounded out the Top 5.

Logano, who earned one victory through 23 starts this Cup Series season, said "wait and see" when asked how he will respond to the incident in a future race. He led for two laps on Sunday at Richmond.

Logano also said he thought Dillon's win should be taken away, but does not expect that to happen. Dillon, who led for 35 laps, said he intended to get Logano's car "loose," but his contact with Hamlin "was just reaction."

"I've seen Denny and Joey make moves that have been running people up the track to win," Dillon told reporters. "This is the first opportunity in two years for me to be able to get a win. I drove in there and kept all four tires turning across the start/finish line.

"To me, I've seen a lot of stuff over the years in NASCAR where people move people. It's just part of our sport."

The Cup Series season will continue with Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. That race will be held at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. The event will air on USA Network.