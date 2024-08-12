Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 8:30 AM

NASCAR's Joey Logano calls Austin Dillon 'piece of crap' for Richmond wreck

By Alex Butler
Joey Logano led on the final lap of the Cook Out 400 before wrecking Sunday in Richmond, Va. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
1 of 5 | Joey Logano led on the final lap of the Cook Out 400 before wrecking Sunday in Richmond, Va. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Joey Logano sounded off on fellow NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, calling him a "piece of crap" after being spun out on the final lap of the Cook Out 400 in Richmond, Va.

The incident occurred Sunday at Richmond Speedway. Dillon went on to win the race, clinching a spot in the Cup Series playoffs. Logano finished 19th.

Advertisement

"He had no intentions to race," Logano told reporters. "I beat him fair and square in the restart and he just pulls a chicken [expletive] move.

"He's a piece of crap. He sucks. He's sucked his whole career. Now he's going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess."

Logano led the race going into turn three, with Dillon trailing close behind. Dillon then used his No. 3 Chevrolet to dive low on the track, pushed across the back bumper of Logano's No. 22 Ford.

The contact made Logano's car do a 360 and skid toward the outside wall. Denny Hamlin initially raced past both cars to take the lead before Dillon also made contact with his No. 11 Toyota. Dillon then jumped ahead and crossed the finish line for his first win of the season.

Advertisement

Hamlin, who led for a race-high 124 laps, finished second. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Rose Chastain rounded out the Top 5.

Logano, who earned one victory through 23 starts this Cup Series season, said "wait and see" when asked how he will respond to the incident in a future race. He led for two laps on Sunday at Richmond.

Logano also said he thought Dillon's win should be taken away, but does not expect that to happen. Dillon, who led for 35 laps, said he intended to get Logano's car "loose," but his contact with Hamlin "was just reaction."

"I've seen Denny and Joey make moves that have been running people up the track to win," Dillon told reporters. "This is the first opportunity in two years for me to be able to get a win. I drove in there and kept all four tires turning across the start/finish line.

"To me, I've seen a lot of stuff over the years in NASCAR where people move people. It's just part of our sport."

Advertisement

The Cup Series season will continue with Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. That race will be held at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. The event will air on USA Network.

Read More

Latest Headlines

France bids adieu to world's best athletes
Sports News // 16 hours ago
France bids adieu to world's best athletes
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Paris 2024's vivid Closing Ceremony started Sunday with swimmer Leon Marchand taking the flame on its last trek, featured more than 270 performers and ended with Tom Cruise carrying the Olympic flag away on a motorcycle.
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologizes for aiming homophobic slur at fan
MLB // 1 hour ago
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologizes for aiming homophobic slur at fan
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran issued an apology after he shouted a homophobic slur at a fan during a loss to the Houston Astros in Boston.
U.S. women edge France by 1 point for 8th-consecutive basketball gold medal
Sports News // 20 hours ago
U.S. women edge France by 1 point for 8th-consecutive basketball gold medal
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Team USA overcame early turnovers and poor shooting to beat France by the narrowest of margins, extending its record 61-game winning streak with an eighth consecutive women's basketball gold medal Sunday in Paris.
IOC says gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal, U.S. to appeal
Sports News // 21 hours ago
IOC says gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal, U.S. to appeal
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won at the Paris Olympics after her recent demotion to fifth place in the floor exercise, the International Olympic Committee announced Sunday.
Jordan Chiles, USA Gymnastics 'devastated' after her demotion from third place
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jordan Chiles, USA Gymnastics 'devastated' after her demotion from third place
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- USA Gymnastics was "devastated," while Jordan Chiles was heartbroken Saturday after officials restored Romanian Ana Barbosu to third place and demoted Chiles to fifth in the Summers Olympics floor exercise in Paris.
Stephen Curry leads USA over France for fifth-consecutive basketball gold medal
NBA // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry leads USA over France for fifth-consecutive basketball gold medal
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry was nearly robotic in his shooting motion, unleashing a shower of clutch 3-pointers on France to lead Team USA to a fifth-consecutive gold medal in men's basketball Saturday in Paris.
Swanson, Naeher lead USA past Brazil 1-0 for soccer gold medal
Soccer // 1 day ago
Swanson, Naeher lead USA past Brazil 1-0 for soccer gold medal
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Mallory Swanson found the net a dozen minutes into the second half, while goalie Alyssa Naeher deployed her magnificent mitts, leading Team USA to a women's soccer gold medal Saturday in Paris
Lydia Ko wins gold, becomes first golfer to earn all three medals
Sports News // 1 day ago
Lydia Ko wins gold, becomes first golfer to earn all three medals
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lydia Ko repeatedly closed her eyes and took slow breaths, while using soft approaches and clutch putts to hold a narrow lead and earn Olympic gold Saturday in the Paris 2024 women's golf tournament.
Tola wins gold in men's marathon, defending champ Kipchoge drops out
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tola wins gold in men's marathon, defending champ Kipchoge drops out
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tamirat Tola set an Olympic record, running 26.2 miles in 2:06:26 to win the men's marathon Saturday in Paris. Bashir Abdi and Benson Kipruto joined him on the podium, while defending champion Eliud Kipchoge dropped out.
Rookie Jaylen Wright impresses in debut as Dolphins edge Falcons in preseason
NFL // 2 days ago
Rookie Jaylen Wright impresses in debut as Dolphins edge Falcons in preseason
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Jaylen Wright was the lightning in an otherwise stagnant storm, showing off electric playmaking ability in his NFL debut to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons on Friday in their preseason opener.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
North Korean Olympic athletes did not receive sanctioned smartphones, IOC says
IOC says gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal, U.S. to appeal
IOC says gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal, U.S. to appeal
Jordan Chiles, USA Gymnastics 'devastated' after her demotion from third place
Jordan Chiles, USA Gymnastics 'devastated' after her demotion from third place
France bids adieu to world's best athletes
France bids adieu to world's best athletes
U.S. women edge France by 1 point for 8th-consecutive basketball gold medal
U.S. women edge France by 1 point for 8th-consecutive basketball gold medal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement