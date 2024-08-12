Trending
Aug. 12, 2024 / 11:53 PM

Rules bar review of evidence challenging decision to strip Jordan Chiles of medal, says USA Gymnastics

By Darryl Coote
American gymnast Jordan Chiles poses for a selfie with her bronze medal on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5. However, she has been ordered to return the hardware, and on Monday, USA Gymnastics said evidence they have that proves she is the rightful third-place winner in the floor exercise is not allowed to be reviewed. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- USA Gymnastics said Monday rules are barring the sport's arbitration court from considering evidence they say proves American gymnast Jordan Chiles is the winner of a bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

In a statement, the American sports governing body said that they are "deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process."

Chiles was awarded the third-place neckwear in the floor exercise last week but only after her coach, Cecil Landi, appealed her initial score, pushing her onto the podium from fifth and Romania's Ana Bărbosu out of medaling.

Bărbosu and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, stating Landi had filed an inquiry to appeal seconds beyond the 1-minute deadline after scores are published. The arbitrary court sided with the Romanian gymnast on Saturday and the International Olympic Committee ordered Chiles to return her bronze medal the next day.

USA Gymnastics on Sunday then said that it submitted a letter and video that "conclusively" showed that Landi's inquiry to appeal was submitted within 47 seconds.

However, USA Gymnastics on Monday said it was informed by the Court of Arbitration of Sport that "rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented."

The American sports governing body said it will consider appealing, even to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, "to ensure the just scoring, placement and medal award for Jordan."

