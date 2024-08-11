Advertisement
Aug. 11, 2024 / 12:16 PM

U.S. women edge France by 1 point for 8th-consecutive basketball gold medal

By Alex Butler
Members of Team USA celebrate after beating France in the women's basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday at Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
1 of 7 | Members of Team USA celebrate after beating France in the women's basketball gold medal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday at Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Team USA overcame early turnovers and poor shooting to beat France by the narrowest of margins, extending its record 61-game winning streak with an eighth consecutive women's basketball gold medal Sunday in Paris.

A'ja Wilson totaled a game-high 21 points, including 15 in the second half of the 67-66 triumph over France at Bercy Arena.

"It's amazing, it truly is," Wilson told NBC. "The dynasty that we have built here at USA Basketball has been incredible. I'm so proud and blessed to be a part of it, but God was working today. God was working today.

"I'm so proud of the resilience that my team showed. We could have fumbled. We could have fumbled it many times, but we pulled through. And to say that I'm a two-time gold medalist, I'm so blessed."

The Americans' one-point margin of victory set the mark for the smallest of their 61-game winning streak. It was just the third game of the streak that they won by fewer than 10 points. Their last Olympic setback was in 1992.

They also became the most dominant basketball team -- women's or men's -- in Olympic history with the triumph, with their eighth-consecutive title run surpassing the U.S. men's mark of seven-consecutive crowns from 1936-1978.

"We feel really fortunate and happy," Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve said. "And, you know, there's a lot of trust that has to happen. That's why I'm just thrilled that we were able to get it done."

Both teams struggled to make shots in Sunday's gold medal game, with the Americans hitting just 33.9% of their attempts, compared to 31.5% for France. Team USA held a 48-39 edge in rebounds, but lost the turnover battle 19-14.

The game was tight off the opening whistle until Team USA used an 11-4 run to take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter. France used a 7-0 run early in that frame to cut the deficit to one point. The French later took back the lead 64 seconds before halftime, but a Napheesa Collier tip-in tied the score at 25-25 at the break.

The Americans made just 28.6% of their shots through the first 20 minutes, while the French made just 27.5% of their attempts. Players from both teams combined to make just 19 of 68 shots in the first half.

The Americans, who totaled 13 first-half turnovers, then leaned on Wilson, guards Kahleah Copper and Kelsey Plum for better production and ball protection down the stretch.

France started the second half with a 10-0 run. The Americans went on to respond with an 8-0 surge to regain the lead and carried a 45-43 edge into the fourth quarter.

The game was either tied or within a point 17 times over the final 10 minutes and nearly went to overtime. Copper scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

Plum put Team USA up 65-61 with 12 seconds remaining. France's Gabby Williams hit a 3-pointer seven seconds later. Copper then made two free throws to push the lead back to three on the next possession.

Williams then flew up the court and banked in a long jump shot off the backboard at the buzzer, but her foot was on the 3-point line, resulting in two points and a loss for France.

Williams scored a team-high 19 points in the loss. Plum and Copper scored 12 points apiece off the Team USA bench.

Earlier Sunday, Australia beat Belgium 85-81 in the women's basketball bronze medal match. That victory gave the Australians their sixth Olympic medal in women's basketball.

