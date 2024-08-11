Paris bids adieu to world's best athletes

1 of 5 | Athletes from around the world enter the Stade de France during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday in Saint-Denis. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A sunset painted the Versailles as the Olympic flame was doused and representatives from more than 200 nations met for the Closing Ceremony, signaling the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Saint-Denis, France. Zaho de Sagazan and a choir performed "Sous le ciel de Paris" -- "Under Paris Skies" -- to open festivities. French swimmer Leon Marchand, who won a Paris-best four gold medals, carried the Olympic flame from the Jardin des Tuileries to the 80,000-seat Stade de France. Advertisement

Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead walked into the stadium holding the American flag, while instruments played and voices bounced through the crowd, which was a confetti of country-colored garb from around the world.

Hundreds of performers, including acrobats, dancers, and circus artists wee expected to perform at the Closing Ceremony. Thomas Jolly, the artistic director, was tasked with running the show, titled "Records."

H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists expected to participate in the event.

The 2024 Summer Olympics were marked by unprecedented U.S. dominance and several controversies.

Once again, Team USA led the medal count with 126, 35 more than second-place China. Great Britain earned the third-most medals (65). China tied the United States with an Olympics-best 40 gold medals, marking the first time two countries tied for that honor.

Team USA earned the most medals for the eighth-consecutive Summer Olympics. More than 250 American athletes received medals from Paris 2024. Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei's six medals were the most among all Olympians.

The U.S. women's basketball team claimed the final gold medal of Paris 2024, beating beat host France by just one point Sunday to earn its eighth-consecutive gold and become the most dominant basketball team in Olympics history.

The U.S. men's basketball team won a fifth-consecutive gold medal Saturday with another win over the host country.

The United States Women's National Team won gold in soccer, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler became the second-consecutive American to win a golf gold medal.

As expected, Ledecky, Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Sha'Carri Richardson were among the American stars in Paris, but swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith earned the most medals (5) for Team USA.

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, cyclist Kristen Faulkner, runner Cole Hocker and sport climber Sam Watson were among the other breakout stars for Team USA.

Team USA flagbearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead take us inside the Closing Ceremony with Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon. #ParisOlympics on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/g2hxqlLJ0q— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

Ledecky authored arguably the most significant chapter of the Summer Games, winning four medals in Paris.

With 14 career medals, she now is the most decorated American woman in Olympics history. Her nine gold medals are tied for the most ever for a woman and second-most in Olympics history.

Biles, who also won four medals in Paris, pushed her career total to 11 to become the most-decorated American gymnast in Olympics history. Her seven golds are tied for the second most for a female gymnast.

Biles, who was a main storyline at Tokyo 2020 when she withdrew from competition, earned three gold medals and a silver medal. The second-place finish came in the floor exercise final, which proved to be one of the most controversial events of the Olympics.

Controversies

Team USA was officially stripped of a bronze medal days after the gymnastics competition, with Jordan Chiles demoted from third to fifth place on Saturday after a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Viewers flocked to social media after the event Monday in Paris after Rebeca Andrade of Brazil earned gold and Biles claimed silver.

Dramatic scenes proceeded to unfold in Bercy Arena after Romanian Ana Borbosu was initially listed as the bronze medal winner. But an American appeal and score adjustment resulted in Chiles being promoted to third, replacing Borbosu.

Chiles went on to take a photo with Biles, with the Americans kneeling in deference to Andrade on the podium. The photo became one of the viral scenes from the Games.

Chiles has been asked to return her medal, but the situation remains fluid. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee plans to appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif also was a popular talking point throughout the games. Khelif, who was subjected to scrutiny related to her gender, won gold. She has since filed a complaint through her lawyer, asking Paris prosecutors to investigate online harassment she faced.

The controversy was triggered by a prior decision from the International Boxing Association to disqualify Khelif from last year's world championships after she allegedly failed an eligibility test for women's competition.

False claims surfaced on social media, with users saying Khelif was a man or transgender, leading the International Olympic Committee to defend her eligibility. The IOC said competitor ages and gender are based on their passports.

Another controversy swirled around the status of the Seine River, which winds through Paris. Officials regularly monitored the water quality, resulting in a shifting schedule for events in the river.

Eventually, events proceeded, but several athletes, later fell ill after competing in the uncertain waters, which often contained high levels of dangerous bacteria.

The finish of the men's 100-meter final in track resulted in more debate among Olympics fans, with Jamaican Kishane Thompson appearing as the initial winner.

Officials then went to get photographic evidence of the finish, which showed American Noah Lyles learning his upper body over the finish line before the Jamaican, giving him the title of the "World's Fastest Man."

With the win, Lyles became the first U.S. 100-meter champion in 20 years.

But Lyles' much-discussed larger goal -- to become the 10th man in history to achieve the sprinting double (wins in the 100M and 200M) -- was later denied.

He finished third in the latter race before nearly collapsing of exhaustion. Lyles later revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 before the event, which Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won. American Kenny Bedarek placed second.

Several of the American stars, including Ledecky and Biles, have left the door open for future participation in the Summer Games, which are headed to the United States.

What's next?

Sunday's Closing Ceremony also was to include a handoff to the next Olympics hosts: Los Angeles. The next edition of the Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to 30, 2028.

An encore presentation of the 2024. Closing Ceremony will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

